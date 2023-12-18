What equipment did Bernhard Langer and son Jason use at the 2023 PNC Championship? Winners’ WITB explored

Bernhard Langer won the PNC Championship for a record fifth time in his career on Sunday (December 17). This time he teamed up with his son, Jason Langer, as the pair completed their third PNC Championship win.

Previously Team Langer won the championship in 2014 and 2019. The father-son duo share exceptional chemistry on the field and have a telepathic understanding between them. Additionally, the equipment that the father-son duo uses is almost similar but quite varied.

In essence, both Bernard and Jason Langer used the Ping G400 driver, leading to their victory at the 2023 PNC Championship. Apart from that, their gear is extremely diverse but complements each other's game style completely.

Below we have compiled the list of gear used by Bernhard Langer and his son Jason for the 2023 PNC Championship.

Bernhard Langer

Driver - Ping G400

3-wood - TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus

Hybrid - Adams Idea Pro

Irons - Tour Edge Exotics CBX / Tour Edge Exotics Pro 723

Wedges - Cleveland 588 RTX / Titleist Vokey Design

Putter - Odyssey White Hot 2-ball Long

Ball - Titleist Pro V1x

Jason Langer

Driver - Ping G400

3-wood - TaylorMade M1

Irons - TaylorMade P750 (3-PW)

Wedges - Callaway MD3 / TaylorMade MG

Putter - Odyssey Metal X Milled No. 1

Bernhard Langer compares playing in the PNC Championship with the Olympics

The 2023 PNC Championship included a field of prominent golfers along with their family members. Bernhard Langer and son Jason were able to defeat the runners-up Team Duval (23 under) and defending champions Team Singh (22 under) with relative ease as they dominated the final round with birdies on their first seven holes while scoring an exceptional 13-under 59.

Bernhard regards the PNC Championship highly and believes it's a special occasion to be invited to such an event. The 66-year-old also compared playing in the PNC Championship with the mighty Olympics.

“Just it’s always special whether you win or not, just being here is like the Olympics," he was quoted as saying by Golf Week.

"They only take 20 teams and there’s probably 25 on the waiting list that would love to be here,” he added.

The two-time Masters champion has now won the PNC Championship five times in his career. Additionally, he has achieved this feat while playing with all of his four children.