What equipment is Cameron Young using at the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic? WITB explored

Cameron Young has been playing with Titleist golf equipment at the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The tournament kicked off on Thursday, January 18, with the final scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 21. Following the first three rounds of the tournament, Young has topped the leaderboard with a score of under 14.

Young has been using Titleist equipment at this week's DP World Tour event. He plays with Titleist TSR3 with 9 degrees and Titleist TSR2+ 3-wood. Moreover, his 5-wood is also from Titleist, while he uses a Scotty Cameron T5 prototype putter.

As per the official website of Titleist, Young has the 2023 T200 and T100 irons in his bag, along with Vokey-designed SM9 wedges.

Here is the golf equipment Cameron Young uses in his professional tournaments (as per Golf Monthly):

Driver

Specification: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees, D1 SureFit setting) with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 70 TX shaft

3-wood

Specification: Titleist TSR2+ (14.5 degrees, B1 SureFit setting) with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 80 TX shaft

5-wood

Specification: Titleist TSR2 (18 degrees, A1 SureFit) with Mitsubishi Tensei 1K White 80 TX shaft

Irons

Specification: Titleist T100 (4-5), Titleist 620 MB (6-9) all with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X shafts

Wedges

Specification: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (48-10F, 52-12F, 58-08M), WedgeWorks BV 2022 Proto (62) all with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 130 X shafts

Putter

Specification: Scotty Cameron T5 Prototype

Ball

Specification: Titleist Pro V1

Cameron Young's performance at the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Cameron Young got off to a smooth start at the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday, January 18. He shot a round of 5-under 67 with five birdies, one eagle and two bogeys. He started the game with a bogey on the third hole, followed by a birdie on the seventh and then a bogey on the ninth. He shot four birdies and an eagle on the back nine to score 67 in the first round.

In the second round of the tournament, Young started with a birdie on the first hole and then made two consecutive birdies on the third and fourth holes. He carded another birdie on the seventh and then a bogey on the ninth. He made five birdies on the back nine to score 8-under-64.

In the third round, Cameron Young fired four birdies, a double bogey and a bogey to score 71. He topped the leaderboard with a total of under 14. Rory McIlroy and Adrian Meronk settled for a tie for second place.

The 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic will have its final on Sunday, January 21, at the Emirates Golf Course in Dubai, UAE. Young is one of the expert favorites to win at this week's odds of 19/10 as per the European Tour.