What equipment was Joaquin Niemann carrying at LIV Jeddah? Exploring the champion’s WITB

Joaquin Niemann used Ping's golf equipment to win the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah event. The Chilean golfer played incredibly well throughout the tournament and finished with a total of under 17.

He registered a four-stroke victory over Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel. It was his second LIV Golf win of the year. He previously triumphed at the season-opening LIV Golf Mayakoba event.

Joaquin Niemann carded five birdies and just one bogey in the final round of LIV Golf Jeddah to win the tournament. He played with a Ping G430 driver with a 10.5° loft. It was fitted with a graphite design tour AD DI-6X shaft. All of his golf equipment was from Ping while the ball was from Titleist.

Here is a list of the golf equipment Joaquin Niemann used to win the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah:

Driver

Specification: PING G430 with 10.5° loft, fitted with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-6X shaft

3-Wood

Specification: PING G430 MAX with 15° loft, with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8X shaft

7-Wood

Specification: PING G425 MAX with 20.5° loft, with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8X shaft

Hybrid

Specification: PING G430 #5 with 26° loft, with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-9 Hybrid X shaft

Irons

Specification: PING Blueprint S (5-iron to Wedge), with True Temper Project X 6.0 shafts.

Wedges

Specification: PING S159 (52°-12°, 56°-12° & 60°-10°) with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts.

Putter

Specification: PING PLD Anser.

Ball

Specification: Titleist Pro V1x

"I'm pretty proud of the way I played all week"- Joaquin Niemann on his performance at the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah

Niemann has won two tournaments in 2024. He started the third season of LIV Golf with a victory at the Mayakoba event. However, he struggled at the Las Vegas event and finished in a tie for 30th place, with Dustin Johnson winning that tournament. Nonetheless, Niemann bounced back with his fabulous victory at the Jeddah event on Sunday, March 3.

He maintained his dominance throughout, starting with an incredible round of 7-under 63. Niemann fired a bogey-free round in the second round and played the third round of 4-under 66. He finished with a score of under 17, registering a resounding four-stroke victory over Oosthuizen and Schwartzel.

The Chilean golfer was happy with his performance and while talking to the media, said (via ESPN):

"I'm more than happy about the way I'm playing. I just want to keep on the same path. I'm pretty proud of the way I played all week."

Niemann also thanked his caddie Gary Matthews for his constant support throughout the game. He said:

"Gary's role was huge not only today, I mean during every day we play, every day we practice. He does a good role. He's pretty good on talking me through the shots. He knows how to read me pretty well."

Check out Joaquin Niemann's comment about his caddie in the video below (7:01):

Niemann has earned $4 million in prize money after winning the tournament. He will next play at the LIV Golf Hong Kong, scheduled to take place from March 8 to 10.