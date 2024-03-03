How much did Bryson DeChambeau and Crushers GC win at LIV Golf Jeddah from the $25,000,00 purse? Prize money explored

In the LIV Golf series' third event held in Jeddah, team captain Bryson DeChambeau led his team, Crushers GC, to victory in the team event. Comprising Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri, the Crushers achieved a remarkable team score of 38 under.

All four golfers played well, as Lahiri and Howell kept holing birdies to bring the Crushers into contention. Bryson DeChambeau eagled the par-5 18th hole to ultimately push the team over the edge and into the lead. With that, the Crushers GC won first place. The Stingers GC came second while the Smash GC came third.

The prize purse for the LIV Golf Jeddah event was $25 million, of which $20 million is allotted to the individual event, and $5 million to the team event. Following are the prize money payouts for LIV Golf's team event (via Sports Illustrated):

Crushers GC (Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri), 38 under: $3,000,000

Stinger GC (Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace); 34 under: $1,500,000

Smash GC (Graeme McDowell, Brooks Koepka, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak), 33 under: $500,000.

LIV Golf Jeddah's individual prize money payouts explored ft. winner Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann won the individual event in Jeddah, with three impressive rounds of 63-64-66 and took home a whopping $4 million.

Following is the prize money payout for the individual event at LIV Golf Jeddah:

Winner: Joaquin Niemann - $4,000,000

T2: Louis Oosthuizen - $1,875,000

T2: Charl Schwartzel - $1,875,000

4: Bryson DeChambeau - $1,000,000

5: Jon Rahm - $800,000

T6: Charles Howell III - $508,750

T6: Anirban Lahiri - $508,750

T6: Phil Mickelson - $508,750

T6: Talor Gooch - $508,750

T6: Adrian Meronk - $508,750

T6: Jason Kokrak - $508,750

T12: Brooks Koepka - $350,000

T12: Abraham Ancer - $350,000

14: Matt Jones - $320,000

T15: Carlos Ortiz - $262,143

T15: Sergio Garcia - $262,143

T15: David Puig - $262,143

T15: Dean Burmester - $262,143

T15: Tyrrell Hatton - $262,143

T15: Branden Grace - $262,143

T15: Kevin Na - $262,143

T22: Pat Perez - $203,000

T22: Sebastián Muñoz - $203,000

T22: Cameron Tringale - $203,000

T22: Brendan Steele - $203,000

T22: Lucas Herbert - $203,000

T27: Danny Lee - $182,500

T27: Dustin Johnson - $182,500

T29: Sam Horsfield - $172,500

T29: Paul Casey - $172,500

T31: Mito Pereira - $153,750

T31: Henrik Stenson - $153,750

T31: Richard Bland - $153,750

T31: Jinichiro Kozuma - $153,750

T31: Kieran Vincent - $153,750

T37: Peter Uihlein- $138,750

T37: Thomas Pieters - $138,750

T37: Harold Varner III - $138,750

T37: Patrick Reed - $138,750

T41: Andy Ogletree - $129,375

T41: Cameron Smith - $129,375

T41: Marc Leishman - $129,375

T41: Scott Vincent - $129,375

45: Martin Kaymer - $125,000

T46: Bubba Watson - $123,750

T46: Kalle Samooja - $123,750

T48: Caleb Surratt - $90,000

T48: Eugenio Chacarra - $90,000

50: Lee Westwood - $60,000

51: Ian Poulter - $60,000

52: Hudson Swafford - $50,000

53: Anthony Kim - $50,000

–: Matthew Wolff - $16,500

–: Wade Ormsby - $16,500.

This was Niemann's second win of the 2024 season. He won the event four strokes ahead of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, who came joint second.