How much did Bryson DeChambeau and Crushers GC win at LIV Golf Jeddah from the $25,000,00 purse? Prize money explored

In the LIV Golf series' third event held in Jeddah, team captain Bryson DeChambeau led his team, Crushers GC, to victory in the team event. Comprising Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri, the Crushers achieved a remarkable team score of 38 under.
All four golfers played well, as Lahiri and Howell kept holing birdies to bring the Crushers into contention. Bryson DeChambeau eagled the par-5 18th hole to ultimately push the team over the edge and into the lead. With that, the Crushers GC won first place. The Stingers GC came second while the Smash GC came third.
The prize purse for the LIV Golf Jeddah event was $25 million, of which $20 million is allotted to the individual event, and $5 million to the team event. Following are the prize money payouts for LIV Golf's team event (via Sports Illustrated):
- Crushers GC (Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri), 38 under: $3,000,000
- Stinger GC (Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace); 34 under: $1,500,000
- Smash GC (Graeme McDowell, Brooks Koepka, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak), 33 under: $500,000.
LIV Golf Jeddah's individual prize money payouts explored ft. winner Joaquin Niemann
Joaquin Niemann won the individual event in Jeddah, with three impressive rounds of 63-64-66 and took home a whopping $4 million.
Following is the prize money payout for the individual event at LIV Golf Jeddah:
- Winner: Joaquin Niemann - $4,000,000
- T2: Louis Oosthuizen - $1,875,000
- T2: Charl Schwartzel - $1,875,000
- 4: Bryson DeChambeau - $1,000,000
- 5: Jon Rahm - $800,000
- T6: Charles Howell III - $508,750
- T6: Anirban Lahiri - $508,750
- T6: Phil Mickelson - $508,750
- T6: Talor Gooch - $508,750
- T6: Adrian Meronk - $508,750
- T6: Jason Kokrak - $508,750
- T12: Brooks Koepka - $350,000
- T12: Abraham Ancer - $350,000
- 14: Matt Jones - $320,000
- T15: Carlos Ortiz - $262,143
- T15: Sergio Garcia - $262,143
- T15: David Puig - $262,143
- T15: Dean Burmester - $262,143
- T15: Tyrrell Hatton - $262,143
- T15: Branden Grace - $262,143
- T15: Kevin Na - $262,143
- T22: Pat Perez - $203,000
- T22: Sebastián Muñoz - $203,000
- T22: Cameron Tringale - $203,000
- T22: Brendan Steele - $203,000
- T22: Lucas Herbert - $203,000
- T27: Danny Lee - $182,500
- T27: Dustin Johnson - $182,500
- T29: Sam Horsfield - $172,500
- T29: Paul Casey - $172,500
- T31: Mito Pereira - $153,750
- T31: Henrik Stenson - $153,750
- T31: Richard Bland - $153,750
- T31: Jinichiro Kozuma - $153,750
- T31: Kieran Vincent - $153,750
- T37: Peter Uihlein- $138,750
- T37: Thomas Pieters - $138,750
- T37: Harold Varner III - $138,750
- T37: Patrick Reed - $138,750
- T41: Andy Ogletree - $129,375
- T41: Cameron Smith - $129,375
- T41: Marc Leishman - $129,375
- T41: Scott Vincent - $129,375
- 45: Martin Kaymer - $125,000
- T46: Bubba Watson - $123,750
- T46: Kalle Samooja - $123,750
- T48: Caleb Surratt - $90,000
- T48: Eugenio Chacarra - $90,000
- 50: Lee Westwood - $60,000
- 51: Ian Poulter - $60,000
- 52: Hudson Swafford - $50,000
- 53: Anthony Kim - $50,000
- –: Matthew Wolff - $16,500
- –: Wade Ormsby - $16,500.
This was Niemann's second win of the 2024 season. He won the event four strokes ahead of Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, who came joint second.