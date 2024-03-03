Who won the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah? Final leaderboard explored

The third edition of the LIV Golf Jeddah concluded this Sunday, March 3, at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The event brought a new champion and several impressive storylines.

Joaquin Niemann won the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah with a score of 17 under, four strokes ahead of runners-up Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel. Bryson DeChambeau (4th) and Jon Rahm (5th) rounded out the Top 5.

2024 LIV Golf Jeddah: Final leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard of the 2024 LIV Golf Jeddah with individual and team results included:

Individual

1 Joaquin Niemann -17

T2 Louis Oosthuizen -13

T2 Charl Schwartzel -13

4 Bryson DeChambeau -12

5 Jon Rahm -11

T6 Charles Howell III -10

T6 Anirban Lahiri -10

T6 Talor Gooch -10

T6 Phil Mickelson -10

T6 Adrian Meronk -10

T6 Jason Kokrak -10

T12 Brooks Koepka -9

T12 Abraham Ancer -9

14 Matt Jones -8

T15 Sergio Garcia -7

T15 Carlos Ortiz -7

T15 David Puig -7

T15 Tyrrell Hatton -7

T15 Dean Burmester -7

T15 Kevin Na -7

T15 Branden Grace -7

T22 Pat Perez -6

T22 Sebastian Muñoz -6

T22 Cameron Tringale -6

T22 Branden Steele -6

T22 Lucas Herbert -6

T27 Danny Lee -5

T27 Dustin Johnson -5

T29 Sam Horsfield -4

T29 Paul Casey -4

T31 Graeme McDowell -3

T31 Mito Pereira -3

T31 Kieran Vincent -3

T31 Richard Bland -3

T31 Henrik Stenson -3

T31 Jinichiro Kozuma -3

T37 Peter Uihlein -2

T37 Harold Varner III -2

T37 Thomas Pieters -2

T37 Patrick Reed -2

T41 Scott Vincent -1

T41 Andy Ogletree -1

T41 Cameron Smith -1

T41 Mark Leishman -1

45 Martin Kaymer E

T46 Bubba Watson +1

T46 Kalle Samooja +1

T48 Caleb Surratt +2

T48 Eugenio Chacarra +2

50 Lee Westwood +3

51 Ian Poulter +4

52 Hudson Swafford +5

53 Anthony Kim +16

54 Wade Ormsby —

WD Matt Wolff —

Teams

1 Crushers GC -38

2 Stinger GC -34

3 Smash GC -33

4 Torque GC -32

5 Legion XIII -24

T6 Fireballs GC -23

T6 IronHeads GC -23

T6 HiFlyers GC -23

9 Ripper GC -18

10 4Aces GC -15

11 Cleeks GC -12

12 RangeGoats GC -5

13 Majesticks GC -3.

2024 LIV Golf Jeddah: Highlights

Joaquin Niemann had another impressive performance at the LIV Golf Jeddah. The Chilean started the third round, leading by two strokes, and closed in style to maintain and extend his lead and finally take the title.

Niemann played the third and decisive round of LIV Golf Jeddah at 4 under, with five birdies and one bogey. The champion completed the 54 holes with 19 birdies and just two bogeys.

This is Niemann's second win in three tournaments in the current LIV Golf season. It is also the third win for him in six starts during the season (including two events on the DP World Tour and one on the Asian Tour).

Jon Rahm had another good run at LIV Golf, finishing fifth with a score of 11 under. Rahm is winless on the tour but has three top 10s in as many tournaments.

Crushers GC, led by Bryson DeChambeau, took the LIV Golf Jeddah team title. DeChambeau himself was the team's best by finishing 4th in the individual event. Anirban Lahiri and Charles Howell III finished T6, while Paul Casey finished T29.

The third round of the event featured Wade Ormsby as a reserve player to replace Matt Wolff, who withdrew without finishing the second day due to illness.