What equipment did Lydia Ko use to win 2024 LPGA Tournament of Champions? Golfer’s WITB explored

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko claimed victory at the LPGA season opener, the HGV Tournament of Champions. It is a fantastic start for the World No. 3, who will look to have a successful season this year.

With an overall score of 14 under 274, Ko managed to card several birdies and eagles during her four-day stretch. Clinching her 20th PGA Tour win, Ko had her much trusted equipment in her bag. Here is wha Lydia Ko carried in her bag for the 2024 HGV Tournament of Champions (according to Golf Australia):

DRIVER: PING G430 LST with 10.5° loft, fitted with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana GT 50 S shaft

3-WOOD: PING G430 Max with 15° loft, with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana PD 60 S shaft.

5-WOOD: PING G430 Max with 18° loft, with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana PD 60 S shaft.

HYBRID: PING G430 (4) with 22° loft, with Graphite Design Tour AD-HY 65 S shaft.

IRONS: PING i230 (5-iron to 7-iron) and PING Blueprint S (8-iron & 9-iron), with Aerotech SteelFiber fc 70 shafts.

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46°-10° F Grind, 48°-10° F Grind, 54°-10° F Grind & 58°-08° F Grind), with Aerotech SteelFiber fc 70 (46) and fc 80 (48, 54 & 58) shafts.

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron TourType SSS TG6.

Scotty Cameron TourType SSS TG6. BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

Lydia Ko picks up 20th LPGA Tour win at HGV Tournament of Champions

Lydia Ko led the HGV Tournament of Champions after day 2 at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club. Ko's victory will be key to getting her back in the game and increasing her confidence after a lacklustre 2023 season, where she failed to win an official event. She did, however, end the season on a good note, after winning the Grant Thornton Invitational (a mixed event co-sanctioned by the PGA and LPGA Tour) with Jason Day.

Speaking about her win, Ko said via Sky Sports:

"Maybe if I had found the keys that I found then a little earlier, maybe I could have had a better season. I think if you keep going down a spiral of thinking like 'what if', it's endless. I worked hard in the two weeks leading up to this event. To win at home has been nice."

Alexa Pano finished second, two shots behind Ko. The tourament boasted a prize purse of $1,500,000, of which Lydia Ko won $225,000.