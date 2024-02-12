Peter Uihlein stood in the T2 position alongside Talor Gooch at the LIV Invitational Las Vegas event on February 10th. He was just one stroke behind the winner, Dustin Johnson.

Meanwhile, Uihlein’s team RangeGoats GC earned the third spot in the team event in Sin City. The American professional golfer was carrying a full bag of Titleist golf equipment for his recent event.

Being the son of Wally Uihlein, who himself is the chief executive officer of the Acushnet Company, which includes the Titleist brand, Peter Uihlein has been using clubs from this brand since his amateur days.

Uihlein was carrying Titleist TSi2 with Loft 9 as his driver in LIV Las Vegas and Titleist TSi2 with Loft 15 as his fairway tool. He carried three different wedges and two Irons from the same brand.

Below is the complete list of equipment Peter Uihlein carries in his bag:

Driver:

Titleist TSi2 with Loft 9

Fairway:

Titleist TSi2 with Loft 15

Irons:

Titleist T200 (2021)

Titleist T100 (2021)

Wedges:

Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (Loft 48)

Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (Loft 54,58)

Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (Loft 62)

Putter:

Titleist (Scotty Cameron Putter)

Ball:

Titleist Pro V1x

Peter Uihlein gave some of the best finishes in the 2023 season

Peter Uihlein's performance in the LIV League 2023 season was quite decent. Out of 14 events, the 34-year-old golfer was able to grab five top-10 finishes. He started his season with LIV Mayakoba and earned a solo second position.

Uihlein’s other best finishes include his T5 position at LIV Invitational Chicago and T7 position at LIV Adelaide. Here are Peter Uihlein’s 2023 finishes:

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba: 2

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson: T10

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando: T8

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide: T7

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore: T11

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa: T23

LIV Golf Invitational DC: T15

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía: 43

LIV Golf Invitational London: T17

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier: T38

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster: T33

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago: T5

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah: T11

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play: T9

Peter Uihlein had a great amateur career and has won a handful of professional events, but he is yet to win a LIV league tournament.