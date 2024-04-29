What equipment did Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy use at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans? WITB explored

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy emerged victorious in the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The tournament concluded on Sunday, April 28, at TPC Louisiana at Avondale.

McIlroy scored 68 with 4 under par on the final day at TPC Louisiana. They tied along with Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer who scored 63 with 9 under par in the fourth round. The competition moved to the playoffs where McIlroy and Lowry carded 5 on playoff hole 1 (course hole 18, par 5) matching par. Ramey and Trainer scored 6 and were eliminated.

Both Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy played with golf equipment from various golf manufacturers to win the event. Lowry played with a Srixon ZX5 MkII driver with a Mitsubishi Diamana White D+ 70 TYX shaft.

He entrusted his fairway game to the TaylorMade M5. When finesse was paramount around the greens, Lowry used the Cleveland RTX6, RTX ZipCore Full Face and the TaylorMade Spider Tour Z putter. He had Golf Pride Tour Velvet Grips for his clubs and a SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol 1.0 grip for his putter.

The equipment used by Shane Lowry is as follows:

Driver: Srixon ZX5 MkII (8.5 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana White D+ 70 TYX

Fairway woods: TaylorMade M5 (19 degrees)

Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI-8 X

Irons: Srixon ZX Utility (3), ZX5 Mk II (4)

Shaft: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120 X, ZX5 MkII (5), ZX7 Mk II (6-PW)

Shaft: KBS Tour X

Wedges: Cleveland RTX6 (50, 54 degrees), RTX ZipCore Full Face (58 degrees)

Shaft: KNS Tour Custom X

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Z

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (full swing) / SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol 1.0 (putter)

On the other hand, Rory McIlroy played with a TaylorMade Qi10 driver with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6X and Fairway Woods, also featuring the same driver model.

For wedges, he carried TaylorMade MG4 and Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks, with Project X 6.5 shafts. McIlroy had a Golf Pride New Decade Multicompound for his clubs and a SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour grip for his putter.

The equipment used by Rory McIlroy is as follows:

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6X

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8X (18 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 9X shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P Series Proto (4) TaylorMade RORS proto (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (46, 50, 54 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (58 degrees bent to 59)

Shaft: Project X 6.5

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Grips: Golf Pride New Decade Multicompound (full swing) / SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour (putter)

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy partnered over a drunken lunch for the Zurich Classic

In an interview with Golf.com, Rory McIlroy admitted to asking Shane Lowry to partner him in Zurich over a drunken lunch after the Ryder Cup last year. He said:

"I asked him. You know it was actually, we had this really drunken lunch after the Ryder Cup last year, and I said after, 'You wanna play the Zurich together?' And we were like, yeah, let's do it."

McIlroy had never played in the Zurich Classic before the tournament this year. Lowry had played in the tournament four times once when it was an individual event. Lowry partnered with Padraig Harrington in 2018 and 2019, and with Ian Poulter in 2022.

McIlroy further said:

"So I was like, 'Yeah, if you are looking to play?'" And I’ve never played before, so I’m looking forward to it."

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry took home $1.286 million each from the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.