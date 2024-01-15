What equipment did winner Grayson Murray use at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii? Golfer’s WITB explored

Grayson Murray won the second PGA Tour title of his career at last week's Sony Open. The American golfer displayed an exceptionally amazing performance throughout the four rounds of the tournament and took home $1.4 million in prize money from the purse of $8.3 million.

He took the lead in the game after 54 holes in a tie with Keegan Bradley. He maintained the lead in the fourth round and settled in a tie-way with Bradley and Byeong Hun An. The three competed in a playoff, where Murray emerged victorious after hitting a birdie on the extra hole.

Grayson Murray used Mizuno and Callaway's golf equipment to win the PGA Tour event. He played with Mizuno's driver, irons and wedges, and Callaway's fairway woods.

The 30-year-old golfer used Mizuno's ST-X 230 driver with a UST Mamiya LIN-Q M40X White 7F5 shaft and Mizuno's Pro 225 and Pro 221 irons.

Below is a list of the golf equipment Grayson Murray used at the 2024 Sony Open (as per Golf Week):

Driver

Specification: Mizuno ST-X 230 (10.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya LIN-Q M40X White 7F5 shaft

Fairway Woods

Specification: Callaway Rogue ST Max (16.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya LIN-Q M40X Black 7F5, Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (20 degrees), with UST Mamiya LIN-Q M40X 8F5

Irons

Specification: Mizuno Pro 225 (4), Mizuno Pro 221 (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts

Wedges

Specification: Mizuno T24 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter

Specification: L.A.B. Golf Link.1

Ball

Specification: Titleist Pro V1

Grips

Specification: Golf Pride MCC (full swing) / Garsen Quad Tour (putter)

Grayson Murray's performance at the 2024 Sony Open

Although Grayson Murray did not have a smooth start to the 2024 Sony Open, he managed to improve his game in the second and third rounds to take the lead on Saturday and extend it on Sunday.

He started his game with three bogeys on the front nine of the opening round on Thursday, January 11, at the Waialae Country Club. He could only sink four birdies along with three bogeys in the first round and score 1-under-par 69.

In the second round of the tournament, Murray again started with a birdie on the tenth hole. He made eight birdies on Friday, along with a bogey on the 4-par 16th hole, to score 6-under-par 63. It was his lowest of the four rounds at the 2024 Sony Open in Hawaii.

The good form continued on Saturday when he played a bogey-free round of 64. He made four birdies and one eagle in the third round and took the lead in the game in a tie with Keegan Bradley.

In the fourth round, both Bradley and Murray shot 67 and maintained the lead, along with Byeong Hun An. They were headed for a playoff when Murray secured the title with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole.