“What the f***?” – Netflix’s golf docuseries reveal Justin Thomas’ shocking reaction to the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger announcement

Justin Thomas was taken aback by the surprising merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Last year, the rival series decided to merge and signed a framework agreement, which has only been postponed over the months.

The highly anticipated golf docuseries Full Swing Season 2 recently premiered on Netflix, delving deeply into the Ryder Cup and the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger. In the second episode, "The Game Has Changed Part II," Thomas describes his reaction to the merger, expressing his thoughts and feelings about this significant change. He said:

"What the f***? There's clearly more to this other than it's just a merger. Nobody knows anything, and there are just so many unanswered questions. And I'm just trying to get answers like everybody else."

The episode also featured Rory McIlroy's press conference in which the Northern Irish golfer spoke about the shocking merger, saying:

"I said it to Jay Monahan yesterday, "You've galvanized everyone against something and that thing you galvanized everyone against, you're now partnered with." So yeah, of course, I understand it. It...it is hypothetical. It sounds hypocritical. I still hate LIV. Like, I hate LIV. It's hard for me to not sit up here and feel like a sacrificial lamb."

"You know, you're telling us that these guys are almost like the enemy to you're partnering with them. And you know, it's a....a hard one to swallow. I'm like, "why did I just waste 12 months of my life to sort of fight for something that was sort of always going to come back together again?" he added.

"Hands down the worst tournament of my career"- Justin Thomas talks about his Ryder Cup performance in Netflix docuseries

In the sixth episode of the Full Swing Season 2, "Pick Six", Justin Thomas spoke about his outing at the Ryder Cup. The American team struggled with their game at the Rome event.

Thomas, the captain's pick for the event, could only win one tournament and finished in a tie in another at the prestigious tournament. He added one and a half points to his team's overall score.

In the sixth episode of Full Swing, he opened up about his performance and said:

"Hands down the worst tournament of my career. I just feel like someone with my ability should not even be capable of shooting scores like that. The good part is it was so bad that it felt like a fluke."

Thomas also spoke about his performance in Major tournaments.

"The Masters hurt way worse than the U.S Open did. The U.S Open was like, dude, I just shot a million. Like, let's get out and play The Travelers next week and see what we can do. And it's a stupid sport I decided to play," he added.

It is important to note that Justin Thomas had an underwhelming season on the PGA Tour last year after missing the cut in three Major events and finishing outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings.