"What a game": Golf broadcaster amused as Tom Kim makes bizarre birdie at Pebble Beach

Tom Kim is currently in action at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. On Saturday, the 22-year-old recorded an insane birdie on the par-4 1st hole.

Kim opened his Round 3 at the tournament by topping his tee shot. The ball barely saw any airtime as it rolled down the course. Fortunately for him, it stopped 169 yards away from the hole in the fairway.

His second shot didn't go as expected either as the ball missed the green. However, the young golfer pulled off an amazing feat in his third shot as he chipped in the ball to record a birdie.

The PGA Tour shared this bizarre series of shots in a snippet from Golf Channel's broadcast on their X account on Saturday. Spectators were audibly surprised by Kim's birdie in the video and so were the broadcasters as one of them exclaimed after the golfer's birdie:

"What a game!"

Tom Kim was four shots behind leader Sepp Straka going into Round 3. At the time of writing, he is placed T3 behind Straka at first and Shane Lowry at second. So far, the South Korean golfer has carded a score of 12 under (at the time of writing).

Who did Tom Kim tee off with in Round 3 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Tom Kim teed off with Tony Finau and Andrew Novak in the Round 3 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The trio teed off at Pebble Beach at 1:24 pm ET. They were a part of Tee No. 1 groupings.

Here's a look at the full tee times and pairings for Round 3 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (please note all times are in ET):

Pebble Beach – Tee No. 1

11:12 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Maverick McNealy

11:23 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, J.T. Poston, Sahith Theegala

11:34 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim

11:45 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun

11:56 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Scottie Scheffler, Taylor Pendrith

12:07 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Jake Knapp, Billy Horschel

12:18 p.m. – Sam Burns, Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai

12:29 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Justin Thomas, Nick Taylor

12:40 p.m. – Rasmus Hojgaard, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

12:51 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Rodgers, Shane Lowry

1:02 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Viktor Hovland, Eric Cole

1:13 p.m. – Justin Rose, Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges

1:24 p.m. – Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Andrew Novak

1:35 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Russell Henley, Cam Davis

Pebble Beach – Tee No. 10

11:12 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry, Corey Connors

11:23 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Keith Mitchell, Gary Woodland

11:34 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger

11:45 a.m. – Byeong Hun An, Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:56 a.m. – Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy, Justin Lower

12:07 p.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley

12:18 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Max Greyserman, Beau Hossler

12:29 p.m. – Harry Hall, Jordan Spieth, Doug Ghim

12:40 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Max Homa, Brian Harman

12:51 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Will Zalatoris, Harris English

1:02 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Erik van Rooyen, Adam Scott

1:13 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

1:24 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Brendon Todd

