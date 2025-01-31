"I'd be sh*t too": The banter Shane Lowry uses with his pro-am partners

While pro-ams can be tricky events for golfers to navigate, Shane Lowry knows how to keep it clear with his pro-am partners. He talked about it during an episode of 'Warming up' with Dylan Dethier for Golf.com.
The magazine posted a segment of the video on its X account recently. Lowry was asked whether he gave advice while playing at a pro-am. He answered by saying that although he is not a "good coach", he can give "quick tips".
"I wouldn't be a good coach. Not very technically minded with the game. But I can give quick tips that will fix someone and my favorite thing in the world to do is give someone a quick tip and then to start playing well for the rest of the pro-am. And then they think you are an absolute hero."
While giving tips to his pro-am partners, the Irish golfer is always honest with them.
"I try and fix their set-up and then I always say, I ask them how much golf do they play. And they would be like, 'Oh this is my second game this year' and I am like well, 'I'd be sh*t too if I only play twice a year. So that's what I say to them.'"
The World No. 28 has an interesting way to take away the pressure of expectations from his pro-am partners.
"I say to them now as well. I say I play golf with the best players in the world every day. You are not going to impress me today so don't try to," Shane Lowry added.
Shane Lowry is currently playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California. In Round 1 on Thursday, the 37-year-old recorded an ace on the par-3 seventh hole. At the moment, he is placed T9 in the ongoing Round 2 of the event (at the time of this writing).
Whom did Shane Lowry tee off with in the Round 2 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?
Shane Lowry teed off alongside Aaron Rai at Spyglass Hill. The duo was a part of Tee No. 1 on the golf course and teed off at 12:01 pm ET.
