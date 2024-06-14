What happened to Bryson DeChambeau at the US Open round 1? Free drop ball controversy explored

Bryson DeChambeau maintained his dominance at the 2024 US Open. He started off great but encountered trouble on the par-5 fifth hole of the Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course. But he received relief, which helped him maintain his score.

On this 582-yard hole, DeChambeau was impressive, managing to reach the green in two shots. However, his tee ball went into the trees and a tower provided him with a free drop, allowing him to make a birdie.

According to Rule F-23 of Golf, players can move the ball to the nearest point of relief if any temporary immovable object obstructs their shot. The ShotLink tower, installed by the USGA to track players' shots, helped DeChambeau get relief and continue his game. He made birdie on the hole and finished the round tied for fourth place.

"I got a really lucky drop. Really lucky", said DeChambeau (via Golf Digest).

DeChambeau had already displayed outstanding performances at the earlier two Majors, the Masters and the PGA Championship. He finished in the top 10 at both events and was the runner-up at the PGA Championship.

He continued his "box-office" performance this week with a smooth start at the US Open. DeChambeau teed off on the back nine in a group with Viktor Hovland and Max Homa. He carded four birdies and a bogey on the seventh, finishing with a score of 3-under 67. He ended in a two-way tie with Matthieu Pavon for fourth place, just two strokes behind the leaders, Patrick Cantlay and Rory McIlroy.

When will Bryon DeChambeau tee off on Friday at 2024 US Open?

DeChambeau started the first round on the back nine, so on Friday, he will start his game on the front nine. The LIV golfer is scheduled to tee off in a group with Viktor Hovland and Max Homa at 7:40 a.m. ET on the first tee of the Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course. However, the game will start at 6:45 a.m. ET.

Bryson DeChambeau has been enjoying a fabulous season on the LIV Golf tour this year and has also been impressive in the Majors. Having played in eight events on the Saudi circuit, he has recorded four top-10 finishes.

At the 2024 Masters, he started with a round of 65 and then shot 73, 75, and 73 to settle in a tie for sixth place. He was the runner-up at the PGA Championship and now has his eyes on the ongoing Major.

Bryson DeChambeau, who won the US Open in 2020, is seeking to repeat history and win the second Major of his career this week. His best finishes at the Masters and the PGA Championship came in 2024, while he finished T8 at The Open Championship in 2022.

DeChambeau has won 12 tournaments in his career so far, including eight on the PGA Tour, two on the European Tour, two on the LIV Golf, and one on the Korn Ferry Tour.