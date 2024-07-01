The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic ended in a rather bizzare way for Cameron Young. While Cameron Young did not crack under pressure over the four days, his putter seemingly broke apart during the 14th hole of the final round.

With pressure to stay on top of his game going into the final few holes, Cameron Young took a moment to read the 14th hole after a snap hook shot. Frustrated with himself, he put his driver on the ground and leaned on it. The pressure he put on the driver caused the shaft to crack and break, putting his driver out of use.

Expand Tweet

Trending

According to Golf.com, the tournament official said that since the driver was broken due to Cameron Young's anger, he would not be able to replace it. Young ended up with two bogeys in the last four holes of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, eventually finishing T6.

Cameron Young is still in search of his first PGA Tour victory since joining the tour in 2021-22. Just last week, Young wrote his name in the history books after shooting a 59 during round 3 of the 2024 Travelers Championship.

Exploring the final leaderboard for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic ft. Cameron Young

Following is the leaderboard for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic:

1. Cam Davis -18

T2. Davis Thompson -17

T2. Min Woo Lee -17

T2. Akshay Bhatia -17

T2. Aaron Rai -17

T6. Rico Hoey -15

T6. Eric Cole -15

T6. Erik van Rooyen -15

T6. Cameron Young -15

T10. Taylor Moore -14

T10. J.J. Spaun -14

T10. Dylan Wu -14

T10. Hayden Springer -14

T10. Nick Dunlap -14

T10. Luke Clanton -14

T10. Sam Stevens -14

T17. David Skinns -12

T17. Troy Merritt -12

T17. Ben Silverman -12

T20. Carl Yuan -11

T20. Andrew Novak -11

T20. Patton Kizzire -11

T20. Ben Kohles -11

T20. Neal Shipley -11

T25. Nate Lashley -10

T25. Matt Kuchar -10

T25. Patrick Fishburn -10

T25. Justin Lower -10

T25. Jhonattan Vegas -10

T25. Joel Dahmen -10

T31. Nicholas Lindheim -9

T31. Ben Griffin -9

T31. Kevin Yu -9

T31. Ryan McCormick -9

T31. Ryo Hisatsune -9

T31. Jacob Bridgeman -9

T31. Harry Hall -9

T31. Roger Sloan -9

T31. Max Greyserman -9

T31. Beau Hossler -9

T31. Jake Knapp -9

T31. Rickie Fowler -9

T31. Patrick Rodgers -9

T44. Taylor Montgomery -8

T44. Maverick McNealy -8

T44. Blaine Hale, Jr. -8

T44. Brandon Wu -8

T44. Ryan Moore -8

T44. Ben James -8

T44. Chris Kirk -8

T44. Hayden Buckley -8

T52. Matti Schmid -7

T52. Mark Hubbard -7

T52. Bud Cauley -7

T52. Nick Hardy -7

T52. Michael Kim -7

T57. Davis Riley -6

T57. Callum Tarren -6

T57. Kevin Streelman -6

T57. Robby Shelton -6

T57. Vince Whaley -6

T57. Joe Highsmith -6

T63. Zach Johnson -5

T63. Pierceson Coody -5

T63. Nico Echavarria -5

66. Nicolai Højgaard -4

T67. Ryan Fox -3

T67. Luke List -3

T67. Chandler Phillips -3

T67. Wesley Bryan -3

T67. Chris Gotterup -3

T72. Taylor Pendrith -2

T72. Aaron Baddeley -2

74. Peter Malnati -1

The PGA Tour now moves on to the John Deere Classic, which is all set to be held from July 4 to 7 at the TPC Deere Run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback