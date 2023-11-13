What happened to Camilo Villegas’ daughter? All you need to know

Camilo Villegas won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship on Sunday, his first PGA Tour victory since 2014. The 40-year-old golfer's victory follows a protracted period of personal tragedy and professional struggle.

At the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton Parish, Bermuda, Camilo Villegas showed incredible fortitude throughout the competition. He finished with an astounding 24-under par to win the championship and a $1,170,000 prize.

In an emotional post-match interview, Camilo Villegas conveyed the erratic nature of life, and the game of golf, as he struggled to articulate his feelings.

"It's tough to put into words right now. Wow, what a ride, man," he said. "I love this game. This game has given me so many great things, and in the process, it kicks your butt. Life has given me so many great things and in the process, it kicks your butt, too."

The Colombian golfer dedicated his win to his late daughter Mia, who tragically passed away in the summer of 2020 at the age of 22 months due to brain cancer. Glancing up at his daughter, Villegas said,

"I've got my little one up there watching."

What happened to Camilo Villegas' daughter Mia?

Mia Villegas, the daughter of professional golfer Camilo Villegas, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, aged just 22 months, the PGA Tour announced on Monday. Since her initial diagnosis in March, Mia battled brain and spinal tumors.

"The PGA TOUR is deeply saddened having lost a member of our family, Mia Villegas," expressed PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan in a solemn statement. "We grieve with Camilo and Maria, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Villegas family."

Camilo Villegas was forced to face the heartbreaking truth of his daughter's medical difficulties. Villegas sought medical attention after noticing significant changes in Mia's behavior, which indicated the severity of her condition.

"She was always like a little monkey, climbing on everything. But then one day, I noticed she had not been climbing on anything," revealed Camilo Villegas in June, as reported by Garry Smits of the Florida Times-Union. "She had also been crying a little more than normal at night."

Following this, Camilo took Mia for scans, which resulted in the identification of tumors that would change their lives. The family sought medical attention, which involved care at Miami's Nicklaus Children's Hospital. But despite everything they tried, Mia's surgery didn't work out.

“Every time I looked at my little one I couldn’t hold it in,” he said. “My wife was so strong. She didn’t want us to communicate any negative energy. I really struggled. Most people would’ve thought that the end was the hardest part, but I truly believe that she’s in a beautiful place.”

The news of Mia Villegas' passing spread throughout the sports world, as well as among golfers, at large.