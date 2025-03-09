What happened to Donald Trump's Turnberry Golf Course? Details explored

Trump Turnberry was recently vandalised by pro-Palestinian activists. Several greens on the course were dug up with the words 'Gaza is not 4 sale' sprayed across three yards on one. The clubhouse was also heavily spray-painted.

As per BBC, the course, located in Scotland, was targeted by the activists as a response to President Donald Trump's statement about the US taking over the Gaza Strip.

Trump is an avid golfer and owns several golf courses across the globe. He has also been a strong supporter of LIV Golf ever since it's inception in 2022.

After taking office for the second time, he has been aiding the PGA Tour and LIV Golf negotiations for a peace deal. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Player Directors Tiger Woods and Adam Scott had also visited the White House for this purpose.

He even called Woods to speak on the podium during the reception to commemorate the beginning of National Black History Month recently. Monahan and Scott were also in attendance of the event.

Reportedly, Trump had also invited PGA Tour and LIV Golf leadership for a discussion to the White House recently. According to reports, a peace deal may be in the cards soon.

What tournaments has Trump Turnberry hosted?

2009 Open Championship at the Turnberry course - later renamed as Trump Turnberry (Source: Imagn)

The Turnberry course was first designed in 1901 by 1883 Open Championship winner Willie Fernie. It was established in 1906.

Donald Trump purchased the course and the hotel in 2014 for a reported $60M. The golf course was subsequently renamed Trump Turnberry.

So far, the iconic course has hosted the Open Championship four times (1977,1986, 1994, 2009), the Senior Open Championship seven times (1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 2003, 2006, 2012) and Women's British Open twice (2002, 2015). Walker Cup was also held at the Scottish course once.

Following the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, the R&A had announced that the golf course would not host the Open Championship until Trump remained the owner. Their opinion on the matter hasn't changed since.

After the vandalism recently, a spokesperson of Trump Turnberry spoke about it (via Golfweek) :

"This was a childish, criminal act, but the incredible team at Trump Turnberry will ensure it does not impact business. Turnberry is a national treasure and will continue to be the number one beacon of luxury and excellence in the world of golf."

The seventh and the eighth holes were reportedly redesigned and were slated to debut next month.

