What happened to George and Wesley Bryan? Exploring the Bryan brothers’ Monday qualifiers for Wyndham Championship

Brothers George and Wesley Bryan were in action on Monday, July 31 for the Monday qualifiers of the Wyndham Championship, but only Wesley could make it to the final event from the sudden playoff.
Four spots were up for grabs in this week's Monday qualifiers for the Wyndham Championship, which is the final event in the PGA Tour’s regular season. The 2023 Wyndham Championship will be played from Thursday, August 3 to Sunday, August 6 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
While Hank Lebioda made it to the Sedgefield after carding 65 for a solo top finish, Joey Lane, John Lyras, Tommy Gainey, Ricky Palonis, and the Bryan brothers were tied for second.
This resulted in the six-for-three playoff, where Joey Lane, Tommy Gainey, and Wesley qualified for the Wyndham Championship.
Wesley expressed his emotions later in the Instagram story. He said, as per the PGA Tour:
"Well, one of us had to win, and one of us had to lose—well, I guess theoretically, both could have won, both could have lost, six-for-three playoff.
Unfortunately, George did not make it through. Fortunately, I did make it through. Sorry, George, I still love you, but I’m still going to try to beat you until the day I die. In everything."
Wesley Bryan, who turned professional in 2012, has made 14 starts this season and has made four cuts, including a T6 finish at the Puerto Rico Open.
Wesley, who has already made 13 starts this season and won on the PGA Tour back in 2016, has claimed one victory on the PGA Tour in his career, which came at the 2017 RBC Heritage. He was also named the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year.
On the other hand, George doesn't have a professional experience like his brother. However, he has joined the PGA Tour Q-School and will try to qualify for the PGA Tour this season.
Both Bryan brothers are quite popular on social media, and they first came to prominence on the show Big Break. Since then, they have made their name on social media and gained quite a bit of popularity across all platforms. Their YouTube channel, Bryan Bros. Golf, has over 249K subscribers.
What's the final field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship after Monday Qualifiers?
Here's the complete field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship after Monday Qualifiers:
- Troy Merritt
- Ryan Moore
- Brandon Wu
- Adam Long
- Harry Hall
- Harrison Endycott
- Michael Kim
- Harry Higgs
- Stephan Jaeger
- Jason Dufner
- Russell Knox
- Kevin Yu
- Chesson Hadley
- Tommy Gainey
- Eric Cole
- Aaron Baddeley
- David Lingmerth
- Dylan Wu
- Chez Reavie
- Jim Herman
- Brendon Todd
- Akshay Bhatia
- Sam Burns
- Stewart Cink
- Nico Echavarria
- Trey Mullinax
- Brian Gay
- Billy Horschel
- Gary Woodland
- Kevin Streelman
- Matt Wallace
- Chad Ramey
- Robert Streb
- Justin Thomas
- Adam Scott
- Shane Lowry
- Davis Riley
- Brandt Snedeker
- Scott Stallings
- Taylor Moore
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Joel Dahmen
- Jimmy Walker
- Peter Malnati
- Sam Ryder
- Nick Hardy
- K.H. Lee
- J.J. Spaun
- Doug Ghim
- Kramer Hickok
- David Lipsky
- Beau Hossler
- Thomas Detry
- Callum Tarren
- Ryan Palmer
- Max McGreevy
- Tyson Alexander
- Nate Lashley
- Ben Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Rory Sabbatini
- Cameron Percy
- Hank Lebioda
- C.T. Pan
- Brice Garnett
- Matthias Schwab
- Austin Cook
- Charley Hoffman
- MJ Daffue
- Tano Goya
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Ryan Gerard
- Zecheng Dou
- Augusto Núñez
- Jon Mayer
- Ludvig Aberg
- Carl Yuan
- Sam Bennett
- Danny Willett
- Nick Watney
- Mark Hubbard
- Doc Redman
- Austin Smotherman
- Paul Haley II
- Robby Shelton
- Justin Suh
- Sam Stevens
- Scott Piercy
- James Hahn
- Andrew Novak
- Austin Eckroat
- Ben Griffin
- Carson Young
- Patton Kizzire
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Greyson Sigg
- Chris Kirk
- Harris English
- Zach Johnson
- Cameron Champ
- Martin Laird
- Matt Kuchar
- Si Woo Kim
- J.T. Poston
- Webb Simpson
- Adam Svensson
- Ryan Brehm
- Lucas Glover
- Russell Henley
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Cam Davis
- Garrick Higgo
- Richy Werenski
- Andrew Landry
- Vincent Norrman
- Luke Donald
- Alex Noren
- Sungjae Im
- Erik van Rooyen
- Tyler Duncan
- Kevin Tway
- Zac Blair
- Justin Lower
- Dylan Frittelli
- Henrik Norlander
- Aaron Rai
- Ben Martin
- Jonathan Byrd
- Denny McCarthy
- Andrew Putnam
- Wesley Bryan
- Matt NeSmith
- Adam Schenk
- Taylor Pendrith
- S.H. Kim
- Kelly Kraft
- Alex Smalley
- Will Gordon
- Ryan Armour
- Patrick Rodgers
- Byeong Hun An
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Stuard
- Kyle Reifers
- Scott Harrington
- Trevor Cone
- Brandon Matthews
- Michael Gligic
- Nicholas Lindheim
- Trevor Werbylo
- Matti Schmid
- Brent Grant
- Peter Kuest
- Kevin Roy
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Joey Lane