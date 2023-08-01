What happened to George and Wesley Bryan? Exploring the Bryan brothers’ Monday qualifiers for Wyndham Championship

Brothers George and Wesley Bryan were in action on Monday, July 31 for the Monday qualifiers of the Wyndham Championship, but only Wesley could make it to the final event from the sudden playoff.

Four spots were up for grabs in this week's Monday qualifiers for the Wyndham Championship, which is the final event in the PGA Tour’s regular season. The 2023 Wyndham Championship will be played from Thursday, August 3 to Sunday, August 6 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

While Hank Lebioda made it to the Sedgefield after carding 65 for a solo top finish, Joey Lane, John Lyras, Tommy Gainey, Ricky Palonis, and the Bryan brothers were tied for second.

This resulted in the six-for-three playoff, where Joey Lane, Tommy Gainey, and Wesley qualified for the Wyndham Championship.

@WesleyBryanGolf stuck his approach in the Monday Qualifier playoff to secure his spot @WyndhamChamp.

Wesley expressed his emotions later in the Instagram story. He said, as per the PGA Tour:

"Well, one of us had to win, and one of us had to lose—well, I guess theoretically, both could have won, both could have lost, six-for-three playoff.

Unfortunately, George did not make it through. Fortunately, I did make it through. Sorry, George, I still love you, but I’m still going to try to beat you until the day I die. In everything."

Wesley Bryan, who turned professional in 2012, has made 14 starts this season and has made four cuts, including a T6 finish at the Puerto Rico Open.

Wesley, who has already made 13 starts this season and won on the PGA Tour back in 2016, has claimed one victory on the PGA Tour in his career, which came at the 2017 RBC Heritage. He was also named the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year.

On the other hand, George doesn't have a professional experience like his brother. However, he has joined the PGA Tour Q-School and will try to qualify for the PGA Tour this season.

Both Bryan brothers are quite popular on social media, and they first came to prominence on the show Big Break. Since then, they have made their name on social media and gained quite a bit of popularity across all platforms. Their YouTube channel, Bryan Bros. Golf, has over 249K subscribers.

What's the final field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship after Monday Qualifiers?

The 2023 Wyndham Championship will begin on Thursday, August 3

Here's the complete field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship after Monday Qualifiers:

Troy Merritt

Ryan Moore

Brandon Wu

Adam Long

Harry Hall

Harrison Endycott

Michael Kim

Harry Higgs

Stephan Jaeger

Jason Dufner

Russell Knox

Kevin Yu

Chesson Hadley

Tommy Gainey

Eric Cole

Aaron Baddeley

David Lingmerth

Dylan Wu

Chez Reavie

Jim Herman

Brendon Todd

Akshay Bhatia

Sam Burns

Stewart Cink

Nico Echavarria

Trey Mullinax

Brian Gay

Billy Horschel

Gary Woodland

Kevin Streelman

Matt Wallace

Chad Ramey

Robert Streb

Justin Thomas

Adam Scott

Shane Lowry

Davis Riley

Brandt Snedeker

Scott Stallings

Taylor Moore

Mackenzie Hughes

Joel Dahmen

Jimmy Walker

Peter Malnati

Sam Ryder

Nick Hardy

K.H. Lee

J.J. Spaun

Doug Ghim

Kramer Hickok

David Lipsky

Beau Hossler

Thomas Detry

Callum Tarren

Ryan Palmer

Max McGreevy

Tyson Alexander

Nate Lashley

Ben Taylor

Davis Thompson

Rory Sabbatini

Cameron Percy

Hank Lebioda

C.T. Pan

Brice Garnett

Matthias Schwab

Austin Cook

Charley Hoffman

MJ Daffue

Tano Goya

Nicolai Hojgaard

Ryan Gerard

Zecheng Dou

Augusto Núñez

Jon Mayer

Ludvig Aberg

Carl Yuan

Sam Bennett

Danny Willett

Nick Watney

Mark Hubbard

Doc Redman

Austin Smotherman

Paul Haley II

Robby Shelton

Justin Suh

Sam Stevens

Scott Piercy

James Hahn

Andrew Novak

Austin Eckroat

Ben Griffin

Carson Young

Patton Kizzire

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Greyson Sigg

Chris Kirk

Harris English

Zach Johnson

Cameron Champ

Martin Laird

Matt Kuchar

Si Woo Kim

J.T. Poston

Webb Simpson

Adam Svensson

Ryan Brehm

Lucas Glover

Russell Henley

Hideki Matsuyama

Cam Davis

Garrick Higgo

Richy Werenski

Andrew Landry

Vincent Norrman

Luke Donald

Alex Noren

Sungjae Im

Erik van Rooyen

Tyler Duncan

Kevin Tway

Zac Blair

Justin Lower

Dylan Frittelli

Henrik Norlander

Aaron Rai

Ben Martin

Jonathan Byrd

Denny McCarthy

Andrew Putnam

Wesley Bryan

Matt NeSmith

Adam Schenk

Taylor Pendrith

S.H. Kim

Kelly Kraft

Alex Smalley

Will Gordon

Ryan Armour

Patrick Rodgers

Byeong Hun An

Adam Hadwin

Brian Stuard

Kyle Reifers

Scott Harrington

Trevor Cone

Brandon Matthews

Michael Gligic

Nicholas Lindheim

Trevor Werbylo

Matti Schmid

Brent Grant

Peter Kuest

Kevin Roy

Kyle Westmoreland

Joey Lane