After four years, Tiger Woods is returning to the Hero World Challenge, which also marks his first start in six months. He's also the host of the event, which is a benefit for the Tiger Woods Foundation.

The 20-player field event kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 30, at the Albany Golf Club, Bahamas. The event didn't take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Woods missed the next two editions due to injury. This year, he has decided to choose this week as his return to competitive golf.

Woods last featured in the Hero World Challenge in 2019, where he entered after winning the Zozo Championship. In the first round, he shot an even-par 72 but recovered well on the next two days, with rounds of 66 and 67.

On the final day, Woods holed his first birdie of the day on the third hole and birdied the par-five sixth, giving him the co-lead with Henrik Stenson. He sank another birdie on the following hole, which put him into solo lead at the Albany Golf Course.

His fourth birdie of the day came on the 11th, and by the 14th hole, he was in a joint lead with Stenson and Justin Thomas.

However, on par 4, 14th, the 15-time major champion missed his first fairway of the round. He attempted a bunker shot over the green but missed the shot up the hill.

With a bogey on the hole, Woods fell two shots behind Stenson and Jon Rahm. He failed to make another birdie in the remaining holes and ended up with a 3-under 69.

Tiger Woods finished T4 after aggregating at 14-under, four strokes behind Stenson. Rahm finished second at 17-under, while Stenson received $1 million for the win.

Woods is a five-time (2001, 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2011) champion in the Hero World Challenge, the most in the tournament's history. Moreover, he has also finished runner-up five times (200, 2002, 2003, 2010 and 2013).

The 47-year-old golfer has played just two events this year. He hasn't played competitive golf since pulling out of the 2023 Masters Tournament during the third round. So, fans will be excited to see their favorite star back on the golf course this week.

How did Tiger Woods perform at the Hero World Challenge in the past? Past results explored

Here are the past performances of Tiger Woods at the Hero World Challenge:

2000 Williams World Challenge: 2

2001 Williams World Challenge: 1

2002 Target World Challenge presented by Williams: 2

2003 Target World Challenge presented by Williams: 2

2004 Target World Challenge: 1

2005 Target World Challenge: T14

2006 Target World Challenge: 1

2007 Target World Challenge: 1

2010 Chevron World Challenge: P2

2011 Chevron World Challenge: 1

2012 World Challenge presented by Northwestern Mutual: T4

2014 Northwestern Mutual World Challenge: P2

2015 Hero World Challenge: T17

2017 Hero World Challenge: 15

2018 Hero World Challenge: T9

2019 Hero World Challenge: 17

2020 Hero World Challenge: 4