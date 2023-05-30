What happened the last time Tiger Woods played at the Memorial Tournament? Golfer’s last outing at Jack’s place explored

Tiger Woods is absent from the Memorial Tournament 2023 as he underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to cure his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture. Woods was last seen at the Masters Tournament in April and has been out of action since then.

The 2023 Memorial Tournament commences this week on June 1, and Tiger Woods has won at Muirfield Village Golf Club five times, the most in the tournament's history.

This isn't the first time Tiger has been absent at the Memorial Tournament. He hasn't played in the event since 2020. The five-time winner at Muirfield Village was tied alongside Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy for the first two rounds. He carded 71 and 76 on the first two days and was barely able to make a cut.

Tiger's performance didn't improve in the remaining two days either, as he posted 71 and 76 on the weekends to aggregate at 6-over. He finished at T40, earning $37,665. The 15-time major champion holed 14 birdies, 16 bogeys, and two double bogeys over the week.

How has Tiger Woods performed at the Memorial Tournament over the years?

Tiger Woods won the Memorial Tournament for the record fifth time in 2012

Although Tiger Woods has been absent at the Memorial Tournament, he holds several records there. Tiger's first victory at Muirfield Village came in 1999, at the age of 23 years, 5 months, and 7 days, when he beat Vijay Singh by a two-stroke margin. He was the youngest player at the time to triumph in the event.

Tiger didn't have to wait for his second win at Muirfield Village, as he successfully defended the title the next year by beating Ernie Els and Justin Leonard by a five-stroke difference.

The following year, he completed a three-peat at Muirfield Village, defeating Paul Azinger and Sergio Garcia in a completely dominant manner. He finished at 17-under, seven shots more than the runner-ups. This is the largest margin of victory in the tournament's history. With his third win at Muirfield Village, he became the most successful player in the tournament.

Woods' fourth win came in 2009, beating Jim Furyk by a single-stroke margin. Three years later, he ended up winning the Memorial for the fifth time, defeating Graeme McDowell by five strokes.

Woods has earned $5,410,870 at Muirfield Village, over $2 million more than the second-highest earner, Matt Kuchar.

Schedule for the Memorial Tournament 2023

Billy Horschel is the defending champion at the Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament will take place from Thursday, June 1 to Sunday, June 4 at Muirfield Village. The tournament will be telecast on the Golf Channel and will switch to CBS on weekends for the evening session. ESPN+ and Peacock will stream the tournament online.

Here's the schedule for the 2023 Memorial Tournament:

Thursday, June 1

Round 1: 2-6 pm EDT

Friday, June 2

Round 2: 2-6 pm EDT

Saturday, June 3

Round 3:

12:30-2:30 pm EDT

2:30-6 pm EDT

Sunday, June 4

Round 4:

12:30-2:30 pm EDT

2:30-6 pm EDT

