What happened to Nelly Korda? LPGA star's Maybank Championship outing and finish explored

Nelly Korda, who had set her eyes on the Maybank Championship, ended up in the T6 position on the leaderboard in Malaysia alongside Gemma Dryburgh and Brooke M. Henderson.

The eight-time LPGA Tour winner started her first round with high hopes but fell short by a few strokes at the end of the competition. She finished her first and second rounds at 69.

However, Nelly Korda’s third and fourth rounds were much better than the first two as she was able to finish them at 67 and 66 respectively. Overall, she finished her game at -17, 4 strokes behind the winner, Celine Boutier.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old golfer earned a whopping amount of $87,097 for her T6 finish at the Maybank Championship. Additionally, following her placing 16th on the BMW Ladies Championship leaderboard, the LPGA star made it into the top ten this time.

Nelly Korda wanted to win the Maybank Championship

This time around, Nelly Korda had a solid season with seven top-10 results but no wins. She has also been named the world's best player twice, and she has represented the United States in the International Crown and Solheim Cup.

It is also pertinent to know that, Korda had to face a low back injury after she played in the Cognizant Founders Cup in mid-May. This has even kept her from competing in the tournaments for a complete month.

This week, Nelly Korda came to Malaysia after five years with the hope of grabbing her first victory for the LPGA 2023 season. She was spotted talking about her quite unpleasant golf season this year before the start of the event.

Nelly Korda said (according to BERNAMA.com):

"I haven't really been able to gain any form or momentum (after the injury). I think the season has been up and down, there have been really good finishes. At the beginning of the year, golf felt really easy, but then I got injured and the momentum of my season really shifted."

Additionally, Korda had high hopes for her form for the Kuala Lumpur Country Club in Malaysia as she continued saying:

"So, kind of a little bit disappointing obviously, but that's golf, right? You kind of have to ride the wave of it, got to put your head down, and sometimes work. I've been doing that, and I am hoping for a momentum shift going into this week."

Nelly Korda will also compete from November 16–19 in Florida at the CME Group Tour Championship. However, if Korda doesn't win any of the season's remaining events, it will be her first trophy-free season since her rookie year.