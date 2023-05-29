What happened to Scottie Scheffler? Exploring why the world No.1 got outperformed by Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023

Scottie Scheffler and Harry Hall tied for third place with a score of -7 at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. Scheffler finished second in the competition last year and was the betting favorite last week. Emiliano Grillo won the standings following the final round on Sunday, May 28.

Scheffler began the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie on the opening hole on Thursday, May 25. He got off to a fantastic start in the event, shooting 67 after four birdies and a bogey, but derailed as the game progressed.

On Friday, Scheffler had a bogey-free round with a score of 67. However, on Saturday, the current World No.1 golfer recorded three birdies and five bogeys to finish with a score of 72.

In the final round, he shot 67 with two birdies, an eagle, and a bogey to finish with a seven-shot deficit. After finishing in third place, Scottie Scheffler said:

"Pretty much the exact same shot I hit there yesterday. Tee box was a little further up, and there was a little bit more wind in our face, so it kind of set up nicely. Yeah, it landed and went in. That was definitely a lot of fun."

Scheffler's putter cost him 4.565 strokes this week. However, he enjoyed playing in the event and stated on Golf Channel:

"I made a few today, but overall I probably lost a few strokes on the greens, which is frustrating. For a weekend where I really struggled with the putter, to give myself still a chance to win was nice."

Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 leaderboard

Here is the full leaderboard of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge:

1. Emiliano Grillo

2. Adam Schenk

T3. Scottie Scheffler

T3. Harry Hall

5. Paul Haley II

T6. Michael Kim

T6. Rickie Fowler

T6. Sam Burns

T9. Max Homa

T9. Mark Hubbard

T9. Kevin Streelman

T12. Justin Rose

T12. Chad Ramey

T12. Aaron Rai

T12. Harris English

T16. Russell Henley

T16. Austin Eckroat

T16. David Lipsky

T16. Viktor Hovland

T16. Justin Suh

T21. Aaron Baddeley

T21. Carson Young

T21. Kramer Hickok

T21. Austin Smotherman

T21. Thomas Detry

T21. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

T21. Ryan Fox

T21. Byeong Hun An

T29: Alex Noren

T29: Lee Hodges

T29: Collin Morikawa

T29: Robby Shelton

T29: Sepp Straka

T29: Sam Stevens

T29: Peter Malnati

T29: Si Woo Kim

T29: Andrew Putnam

T29: Brian Harman

T40: Chez Reavie

T40: Jimmy Walker

T40: Billy Horschel

T40: Scott Piercy

T40: Luke Donald

T40: Alex Smalley

T40: Andrew Novak

T40: Min Woo Lee

T48: Matthew NeSmith

T48: Nick Hardy

T48: Vincent Norrman

T48: Patton Kizzire

T52: Maverick McNealy

T52: Ben Griffin

T52: Tom Hoge

T52: Will Gordon

56: Akshay Bhatia

T57: K.H. Lee

T57: Luke List

T57: Justin Lower

T57: Ben Martin

T57: Patrick Rodgers

T57: Brendon Todd

T63: Cameron Champ

T63: Erik Compton

T63: Zecheng Dou

T63: Cody Gribble

T63: J.J. Spaun

T68: Joel Dahmen

T68: Stephan Jaeger

T70: Beau Hossler

T70: Matthias Schwab

72: Russell Knox

