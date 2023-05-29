What happened to Scottie Scheffler? Exploring why the world No.1 got outperformed by Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023

Scottie Scheffler and Harry Hall tied for third place with a score of -7 at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. Scheffler finished second in the competition last year and was the betting favorite last week. Emiliano Grillo won the standings following the final round on Sunday, May 28.
Scheffler began the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie on the opening hole on Thursday, May 25. He got off to a fantastic start in the event, shooting 67 after four birdies and a bogey, but derailed as the game progressed.
On Friday, Scheffler had a bogey-free round with a score of 67. However, on Saturday, the current World No.1 golfer recorded three birdies and five bogeys to finish with a score of 72.
In the final round, he shot 67 with two birdies, an eagle, and a bogey to finish with a seven-shot deficit. After finishing in third place, Scottie Scheffler said:
"Pretty much the exact same shot I hit there yesterday. Tee box was a little further up, and there was a little bit more wind in our face, so it kind of set up nicely. Yeah, it landed and went in. That was definitely a lot of fun."
Scheffler's putter cost him 4.565 strokes this week. However, he enjoyed playing in the event and stated on Golf Channel:
"I made a few today, but overall I probably lost a few strokes on the greens, which is frustrating. For a weekend where I really struggled with the putter, to give myself still a chance to win was nice."
Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 leaderboard
Here is the full leaderboard of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge:
- 1. Emiliano Grillo
- 2. Adam Schenk
- T3. Scottie Scheffler
- T3. Harry Hall
- 5. Paul Haley II
- T6. Michael Kim
- T6. Rickie Fowler
- T6. Sam Burns
- T9. Max Homa
- T9. Mark Hubbard
- T9. Kevin Streelman
- T12. Justin Rose
- T12. Chad Ramey
- T12. Aaron Rai
- T12. Harris English
- T16. Russell Henley
- T16. Austin Eckroat
- T16. David Lipsky
- T16. Viktor Hovland
- T16. Justin Suh
- T21. Aaron Baddeley
- T21. Carson Young
- T21. Kramer Hickok
- T21. Austin Smotherman
- T21. Thomas Detry
- T21. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- T21. Ryan Fox
- T21. Byeong Hun An
- T29: Alex Noren
- T29: Lee Hodges
- T29: Collin Morikawa
- T29: Robby Shelton
- T29: Sepp Straka
- T29: Sam Stevens
- T29: Peter Malnati
- T29: Si Woo Kim
- T29: Andrew Putnam
- T29: Brian Harman
- T40: Chez Reavie
- T40: Jimmy Walker
- T40: Billy Horschel
- T40: Scott Piercy
- T40: Luke Donald
- T40: Alex Smalley
- T40: Andrew Novak
- T40: Min Woo Lee
- T48: Matthew NeSmith
- T48: Nick Hardy
- T48: Vincent Norrman
- T48: Patton Kizzire
- T52: Maverick McNealy
- T52: Ben Griffin
- T52: Tom Hoge
- T52: Will Gordon
- 56: Akshay Bhatia
- T57: K.H. Lee
- T57: Luke List
- T57: Justin Lower
- T57: Ben Martin
- T57: Patrick Rodgers
- T57: Brendon Todd
- T63: Cameron Champ
- T63: Erik Compton
- T63: Zecheng Dou
- T63: Cody Gribble
- T63: J.J. Spaun
- T68: Joel Dahmen
- T68: Stephan Jaeger
- T70: Beau Hossler
- T70: Matthias Schwab
- 72: Russell Knox