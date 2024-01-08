What happened to Scottie Scheffler at The Sentry 2024? Exploring the golfer’s outing in Hawaii

Scottie Scheffler finished the Sentry 2024 with a 7-under 66 on Sunday (January 7) and aggregated at 25-under after 72 holes. He finished in joint fifth place, four strokes back.

Scheffler was leading at the Kapalua Plantation Course after 36 holes, but he fell five spots down after carding a 2-under 71. He started the final round with a bogey on the par-4, 2nd hole. However, the 27-year-old recovered well with eight birdies on the next 17 holes. The final round of 66 could help him move just one spot up. He tied for fifth with Sungjae Im, Brian Harman, J.T. Poston, and Collin Morikawa.

Chris Kirk won at Kapalua after aggregating 29 under in four rounds. He posted an 8-under 65 to trump Sahith Theegala by one stroke. This was his sixth win on the PGA Tour and his second in a year. He bagged $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points.

After making 17 top-10 finishes last year, the World No. 1 golfer kicked off this season with another top-10 finish. However, his performance was once again marred by his putting problems. While he finished in the top 5 in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and Approach to Green, he was 45th in Strokes Gained: Putting. Last year, he finished T110 in putt per round and T38 in putting average.

Scheffler had an incredible 2022–23 season, as he bagged the Players Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He also finished runner-up at the PGA Championship and a solo third at the US Open. Last month, he bagged the PGA Tour's unofficial event, the Hero World Challenge, after finishing runner-up in the previous two editions.

Will Scottie Scheffler compete at the Sony Open in Hawaii?

Scottie Scheffler will be missing the Sony Open 2024 this week.

Scheffler isn't bound to play at the Waialae event, as it is not the signature event. For the uninitiated, the top-ranked players are allowed to skip only one big event per season.

Despite not being a signature event, the Sony Open will not lack star power as it will feature 20 of the top-50 ranked players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). Matt Fitzpatrick, the World No. 8 golfer, is the highest-ranked player competing this week. Si Woo Kim is the defending champion here.

Here are the top-ranked players playing at the Sony Open 2024:

Matt Fitzpatrick (8)

Brian Harman (9)

Tyrrell Hatton (12)

Keegan Bradley (16)

Russell Henley (24)

Ludvig Aberg (29)

Lucas Glover (30)

Kurt Kitayama (31)

Sahith Theegala (32)

Denny McCarthy (34)

Corey Conners (35)

Justin Rose (36)

Emiliano Grillo (37)

Will Zalatoris (38)

Harris English (40)

Eric Cole (41)

Cameron Davis (42)

J.T. Poston (43)

Si Woo Kim (47)

Adam Hadwin (49)

The purse size of the 144-player field event is $8.3 million, with the winner set to receive $1,494,000.