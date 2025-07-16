"What am I going to do with it?" - Xander Schauffele reveals he has 'no idea' where his Olympic gold and trophies are

Xander Schauffele won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Interestingly, he recently revealed that he doesn’t know where exactly the medal or any of his other trophies are.

Schauffele has won nine PGA Tour events and four tournaments on the DP World Tour. A two-time major championship winner, he won the men’s individual golf event in the 2020 Olympics after scoring 18-under 266, making him the first American to win an Olympic gold medal in golf since 1904.

Ahead of the 2025 Open Championship, the PGA Tour star was asked about his trophies. He said they were probably in a bank vault in his parents’ house, but he wasn't a hundred percent sure. When further probed about his golf medal, he said (via ASAP Sports):

“I actually have no idea where that is to be completely honest. What am I going to do with it? I don't really invite people over to my house. Am I just going to go look at it myself? That's the way I feel about it. I don't want to walk into a trophy room like, look how great I am. I was just raised to think that way, and it's kind of stuck.”

Xander Schauffele’s wife hung pictures of his Olympic victory in his gym, but it bothered him so much that he tried to take them down. However, he couldn’t reach them because they were too high up, and he needed a ladder to get to them.

The San Diego-born golfer said that instead of his trophies, he’d rather have a photo of his dogs on the wall. Better still, he would also rather have a clock on the wall.

A look at Xander Schauffele’s dominating victory in the 2024 Open Championship

Last year, Xander Schauffele won the 2024 Open Championship at the Royal Troon Golf Club. It marked his ninth PGA Tour win and second major championship victory.

The 31-year-old golfer kicked off his first round in the tournament with an opening round of 2-under 69. He charged into the second round tied for fourth place and shot two bogeys and two birdies on the front nine.

He made an even par on all holes on Royal Troon’s back nine except the par-4 12th, which he bogeyed to card 1-over in the round. This caused him to slip down the provisional leaderboard and land in a tie for seventh place.

On moving day, Xander Schauffele shot back up to T2 after firing four birdies and two bogeys to card 2-under 69. He fired through a phenomenal bogey-free final round and shot 65, his lowest round in the tournament.

Schauffele claimed the title with a total score of 9-under 275. He won by two strokes ahead of the runners-up Justin Rose and Billy Horschel.

