“What are income taxes like in Norway?” – PGA Tour pro Michael S Kim is keen about taxes in Norway after Viktor Hovland wins $18,000,000 at FedEx Cup

PGA Tour professional golfer Michael Kim questioned the golf fans about taxes in Norway after Viktor Hovland won the 2023 Tour Championship and earned $18 million in prize money.

Hovland became the first golfer from Norway to win the trophy of the FedEx Cup playoff. He has earned $21.5 million in the last two weeks.

Viktor won the 2023 BMW Championship and took home a check of $3.6 million before competing in the Tour Championship.

Michael Kim recently took to his X account to ask the fans to tell him about taxes in Norway. He wrote:

"What are income taxes like in Norway? Asking for a friend"

Fans jumped into the comments section to say that taxes in Norway are much higher than in the USA. One user said:

"Taxes in Norway are outrageously high compared to the United States."

Noticeably, significantly more taxes are paid in Scandinavian nations than in the USA.

According to the Tax Foundation, a single worker without children making the national average wage in Norway will be required to pay 36% in taxes in 2021, which is markedly higher than the 28% tax rate in the USA.

Another fan wrote Hovland lives in America and thus will save his taxes.

"He lives in the US because he can play golf year round."

However, according to Allison Soares Attorney of Law, foreign athletes in the US have to pay income tax on prize money if the money is earned in the USA.

Here is an excerpt from hrblock.com on players' taxes on prize money:

"Players from all over the world compete in tournaments within the U.S. Likewise, players from the U.S. play all over the world … Generally, residents of the U.S. must pay U.S. income taxes on all taxable income earned worldwide, while non-residents only pay U.S. tax on income earned in the U.S."

"Probably higher than the USA if I had to guess," another fans wrote.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

How much has Viktor Hovland earned in 2023?

According to Spotrac, Hovland earned $34 million in 2023 including $14 million from official tournaments and $1 million from unofficial tournaments.

Below are the earnings of Viktor Hovland in 2023:

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Result: T18

Prize money: $229,000.00

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Result: T13

Prize money: $182,250.00

WM Phoenix Open

Result: T42

Prize money: $65,350.00

The Genesis Invitational

Result: T20

Prize money: $197,666.67

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: T10

Prize money: $485,000.00

THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: T3

Prize money: $1,475,000.00

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Result: T31

Prize money: $113,761.91

Masters Tournament

Result: T7

Prize money: $580,500.00

RBC Heritage

Result: T59

Prize money: $44,800.00

Wells Fargo Championship

Result: T43

Prize money: $69,000.00

PGA Championship

Result: T2

Prize money: $1,540,000.00

Charles Schwab Challenge

Result: T16

Prize money: $132,675.00

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Result: P1

Prize money: $3,600,000.00

U.S. Open

Result: 19

Prize money: $258,662.00

Travelers Championship

Result: T29

Prize money: $134,000.00

Genesis Scottish Open

Result: T25

Prize money: $73,597.50

The Open Championship

Result: T13

Prize money: $232,875.00

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Result: T13

Prize money: $386,666.66

BMW Championship

Result: 1

Prize money: $3,600,000.00

TOUR Championship

Result: 1

Prize money: $18 million