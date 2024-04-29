What is inside 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide winner Brendan Steele’s bag? WITB explored

Brendan Steele won the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club which concluded on April 28. Steele carded scores of 66, 64, and 68 with 18 under par. Steele got better of Louis Oosthuizen (17 under par) by one stroke.

The third position was shared by Charl Schwartzel, Jon Rahm, Andy Ogletree, Joaquín Niemann and Dean Burmester who had a score of 16 under par. Brendan Steele took home $4 million from the $20 million purse.

Brendan Steele used golf equipment from several golf manufacturers to win the 2024 LIV Adelaide. The 41-year-old American golfer played with a Ping G425 LST driver with a Mitsubishi Diamana DF 70 TX shaft.

For his fairway game, Brendan Steele used a TaylorMade M6 for his 3-wood and a TaylorMade SIM Max for his 7-wood. The 3-wood has Aldila Rogue White 130 M.S.I. 70 TX shaft and the 7-wood has Aldila Rogue White 130 M.S.I. 80 TX.

When finesse was paramount around the greens, Steele's putter choices consisted of an Odyssey 2-Ball Tour-Lined #11 and an Odyssey Eleven. He had Odyssey Tri-Hot and Odyssey Stroke Lab for his clubs and a Lamkin Crossline Cord grip for his putter.

The equipment used by Steele to fire a final round of 68 with 4 under par are:

Driver: Ping G425 LST (10.5 degrees @ 9.5 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DF 70 TX

3-wood: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees)

Shaft: Aldila Rogue White 130 M.S.I. 70 TX

7-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (21 degrees)

Shaft: Aldila Rogue White 130 M.S.I. 80 TX

Irons: Callaway Apex UT (21 degrees), Wilson FG Tour V4 (4), Wilson Staff Model (5-PW)

Shafts: Aerotech SteelFiber i110, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

Wedges: Wilson Staff Model (50-08), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (58-08M, 60-04L), Wilson Staff (60-10 @ 62 degrees)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball Tour-Lined #11, Odyssey Eleven

Grip: Odyssey Tri-Hot, Odyssey Stroke Lab

Grips: Lamkin Crossline Cord

Brendan Steele wasn't among the favorites to win at LIV Golf Adelaide

The 41-year-old Brendan Steele wasn't the bookies' favorite before the tournament, so anyone who chose him must have earned a fortune. Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, and Dustin Johnson had the best odds to win the tournament.

Steele said that he continuously motivated himself to regain the sense of freedom in his play after winning the tournament. Steele said in the post-match press conference:

"Yeah, I was telling myself that I knew there was going to be hard moments today regardless of the result and that I just needed to get back in there and start playing with freedom again... And I was able to hit some good shots after that and write the show."

Brendan Steele started the season with a decent T21 finish at LIV Golf Mayakoba. However, it all went downhill at Las Vegas where he finished T53. He recovered in Jeddah and Miami where he finished T22 and T18 respectively.

The LIV Golf Adelaide victory would give Brendan Steele the confidence he has been missing for a long time. Before Adelaide, his last victory came at the PGA Tour's Safeway Open event in 2017.