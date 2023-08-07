What is inside Lucas Glover’s bag? 2023 Wyndham Championship winner’s WITB explored

Lucas Glover claimed victory at the 2023 Wyndham Championship on Sunday, August 7, beating Russell Henley and Byeong Hun An by two strokes. This was his fifth win on the PGA Tour and his first in two years.

Glover began the final round with a bogey on the first hole but went bogey-free on the three remaining holes to finish the day at 2-under 68. After 72 holes, he aggregated at 20-under, two strokes ahead of Henley and Hun An.

Here is a list of the equipment Glover used to win the 2023 Wyndham Championship:

DRIVER

Srixon Z785 (9.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS:

Ping G430 Max (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft

Ping G430 Max (18 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 10X shaft

IRONS:

Srixon ZX5 Mk II (4)

Srixon ZX7 Mk II (5-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES:

Cleveland RTX 6 (52, 56, and 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER:

L.A.B. Mezz.1 Max

BALL:

Srixon Z-Star XV

How many spots did Lucas Glover jump in the FedEx Cup standings after winning the 2023 Wyndham Championship?

Lucas Glover speaks to the fans after winning the 2023 Wyndham Championship

Prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship, the 43-year-old golfer was on the verge of missing out on the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He required a T2 or better at Sedgefield to make it to the Playoffs.

However, after claiming his first PGA Tour title in two years, he jumped 63 spots to 49th on the FedEx Cup standings to earn his place in the Memphis event. He was the only player at the Wyndham Championship to make it inside the top 70 of the standings.

The Wyndham Championship victory also helped the 2009 US Open winner move 64 places up to 53rd in the Original World Golf Rankings.

During the post-round interview on Sunday, Lucas Glover was asked about his expectations for the Playoffs.

He said:

"Expectations are going to be what they are every week. Try to prepare, and if you're coming off a start, try to rest and recover, and get back at it. Last time I played Memphis, I played very well, so I'm excited to get back there."

"I think it's one of the more underrated courses on the Tour. Nobody ever talks about TPC Southwind. It's really a good test. Changed a lot when they switched to Bermuda greens, but excited to get there, whenever that is."

He added that he didn't have plans for the Playoffs as of now but would figure them out soon.

He said:

"It's just let this soak in and get my body and my mind right and get back to work Tuesday or Wednesday."

The FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first playoff event, will take place from August 10 to August 13 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. The event will have no cuts, with all 70 players playing on the four days.