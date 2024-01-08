What is inside The Sentry 2024 winner Chris Kirk’s bag? WITB explored

Chris Kirk won the Sentry 2024 on Sunday, January 7, beating Sahith Theegala by one stroke. He shot a bogey-free 8-under 65 in the final round with the help of eight birdies.

The 36-year-old American took $3.6 million home and also won 700 FedEx points to top the season standings. The Sentry 2024 is his sixth win on the PGA Tour and second in one year.

Here's a look at the equipment Kirk used to win the Sentry 2024, the biggest title of his career:

DRIVER

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS:

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus+ (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 TX

TaylorMade Stealth (18 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 TX shafts.

IRONS:

Callaway Apex Pro 2023 (4) with Project X LZ 125 shaft

Callaway Apex Pro 2023 Apex CB (5-9) with Project X LZ 125 shaft

WEDGES:

Callaway Jaws MD5 (46, 50, 60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 shaft

Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (56 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 shaft

PUTTER:

Odyssey Ai One Milled 6T CH

BALL:

Titleist Pro V1x

GRIP:

Golf Pride Tour Velvet

"It was an unbelievable day," says Chris Kirk on winning the Sentry 2024

Chris Kirk (L) celebrates with caddie Michael Cromie (R) after winning the Sentry

Chris Kirk had a long battle with alcoholism, but last year he made an impressive return on the PGA Tour as he claimed the Honda Classic, his first title on the Tour in eight years. Besides, he secured eight top-25 finishes and ended up 32nd in the FedEx Cup, which earned him a chance to compete in all the Signature events this year, including the Sentry.

This was Kirk's first start at the Kapalua Plantation Course in eight years, and now he is a winner.

"It was an unbelievable day, " he said after the win ." 'I'm really thankful that I was able to play as well as I did and I was certainly nervous coming into today, and I was able to kind of stay calm and just played really, really solid golf all day."

The six-time winner on the PGA Tour will now compete in the Sony Open next week, which begins on Thursday, January 11. He has a good record at the Waialae Country Club. He said he was comfortable at Waialae and was comfortable playing at the golf course. He continued:

"I've had some good success over the years, so, I'll just try to get some rest and take it easy. Thankfully, it's a little easier walk than Kapalua around there. So, yeah, that's another incredible thing about our sport, you know, when I tee off on Thursday, what I did this week doesn't matter anymore, it's all square, and the gun goes off and we try to do it all over again."

Kirk is a two-time runner-up at the Sony Open. Overall, he has made five top tens in 13 starts here, including a solo third last year.