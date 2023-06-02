What irons are Jon Rahm using at the Memorial Tournament 2023? Masters champion’s WITB this week explored

Jon Rahm has returned to the field for the 2023 Memorial Tournament. Rahm finished 14th with a score of less than two at the end of the first round while playing with Callaway's gear.

Jon Rahm uses most of Callaway's golf gear. He has been playing with their Apex UT (2) and Apex TCB (4-PW) iron at the Memorial Open. His other Callaway equipment includes the driver, shaft, 3-wood, 5-wood, and wedges.

The following is a list of all the equipment Jon Rahm using at the 2023 Memorial Tournament:

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

Shaft: Aldila Tour Green ATX 75 TX

3-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond T (High Launch, 16 degrees @15.1)

Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X

5-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond T (18 degrees)

Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X

Irons: Callaway Apex UT (2), Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW)

Shafts: KBS Tour Hybrid Prototype 105 X (2), Project X 125 6.5 (4-PW)

Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (52-10, 56-12 @55.25, 60-10)

Shafts: Project X 125 6.5

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S

Grips: Golf Pride MCC midsize

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Can Jon Rahm win the 2023 Memorial Tournament?

Since the beginning of 2023, Jon Rahm has had an incredible record on the PGA Tour. This season, he has won four events, including a major. However, Rahm has struggled with his game in recent tournaments.

Last month, he finished 50th at the PGA Championship. Nonetheless, he has a good chance of winning the prize this week.

Jon Rahm is bettor's #1 pick to win the trophy this week. He is four strokes behind the leader after the first round.

The Memorial Tournament is the year's designated tournament, with a payout of $20 million. The field includes the world's top-ranked players. Scottie Scheffler, the current World No. 1, is also competing this week but fell to 60th place after the first round. Scheffler wrapped up with a score of +2 on Thursday, June 1.

One hundred twenty golfers have been playing at the event, including seven of the top-10 players in the world. Here is a list of the top 50 OWGR golfers who have been competing at the Memorial Tournament:

