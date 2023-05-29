Who is playing in the Memorial Tournament 2023? Full player field and rankings explored

The Memorial Tournament 2023 is set to tee off on Thursday, June 1 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The event’s field has been set ahead of the start and it features some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour.
The Memorial Tournament will have a stacked 120-player field headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy among others. The field features 16 of the top 20 and 23 of the top 50 Official World Golf Ranking players among the top contenders. This also includes defending champion Billy Horschel.
Memorial Tournament 2023 field
The Memorial Tournament 2023 is the 33rd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. The invitational tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus at his Muirfield Village club near his hometown of Columbus offers a $20 million purse along with valuable Official World Golf Ranking points.
Fans are excited as the event will mark Rahm and McIlroy’s return to the greens after a break following the PGA Championship. Tiger Woods remains unavailable for the event.
Here are the top 50 ranked players in the 2023 Memorial Tournament field:
- 1: Scottie Scheffler
- 2: Jon Rahm
- 3: Rory McIlroy
- 4: Patrick Cantlay
- 5: Xander Schauffele
- 6: Viktor Hovland
- 9: Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11: Jordan Spieth
- 14: Sam Burns
- 15: Justin Thomas
- 16: Cameron Young
- 17: Collin Morikawa
- 18: Tyrrell Hatton
- 19: Sungjae Im
- 20: Kurt Kitayama
- 21: Tom Kim
- 22: Jason Day
- 24: Keegan Bradley
- 25: Hideki Matsuyama
- 26: Shane Lowry
- 27: Sahith Theegala
- 28: Corey Conners
- 31: Russell Henley
- 32: Tom Hoge
- 33: Wyndham Clark
- 34: Sepp Straka
- 35: Billy Horschel
- 36: Chris Kirk
- 37: Brian Harman
- 38: Si Woo Kim
- 39: Harris English
- 40: Adam Scott
- 41: Ryan Fox
- 42: Seamus Power
- 43: Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 45: Taylor Moore
- 48: Lucas Herbert
- 49: Cameron Davis
Here is the complete field for the PGA Tour event:
- Byeong Hun An
- Sam Bennett
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Dylan Frittelli
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Kazuki Higa
- Garrick Higgo
- Bo Hoag
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Matt Kuchar
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Rory McIlroy
- Troy Merritt
- David Micheluzzi
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Matt Wallace
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
More details on the Memorial Tournament, including tee times, will be updated soon.