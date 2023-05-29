Who is playing in the Memorial Tournament 2023? Full player field and rankings explored

The Memorial Tournament 2023 is set to tee off on Thursday, June 1 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The event’s field has been set ahead of the start and it features some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour.

The Memorial Tournament will have a stacked 120-player field headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy among others. The field features 16 of the top 20 and 23 of the top 50 Official World Golf Ranking players among the top contenders. This also includes defending champion Billy Horschel.

Memorial Tournament 2023 field

The Memorial Tournament 2023 is the 33rd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. The invitational tournament hosted by Jack Nicklaus at his Muirfield Village club near his hometown of Columbus offers a $20 million purse along with valuable Official World Golf Ranking points.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Field for next week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Field for next week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday https://t.co/qITvrzfA0T

Fans are excited as the event will mark Rahm and McIlroy’s return to the greens after a break following the PGA Championship. Tiger Woods remains unavailable for the event.

Here are the top 50 ranked players in the 2023 Memorial Tournament field:

1: Scottie Scheffler

2: Jon Rahm

3: Rory McIlroy

4: Patrick Cantlay

5: Xander Schauffele

6: Viktor Hovland

9: Matt Fitzpatrick

11: Jordan Spieth

14: Sam Burns

15: Justin Thomas

16: Cameron Young

17: Collin Morikawa

18: Tyrrell Hatton

19: Sungjae Im

20: Kurt Kitayama

21: Tom Kim

22: Jason Day

24: Keegan Bradley

25: Hideki Matsuyama

26: Shane Lowry

27: Sahith Theegala

28: Corey Conners

31: Russell Henley

32: Tom Hoge

33: Wyndham Clark

34: Sepp Straka

35: Billy Horschel

36: Chris Kirk

37: Brian Harman

38: Si Woo Kim

39: Harris English

40: Adam Scott

41: Ryan Fox

42: Seamus Power

43: Kyoung-Hoon Lee

45: Taylor Moore

48: Lucas Herbert

49: Cameron Davis

Here is the complete field for the PGA Tour event:

Byeong Hun An

Sam Bennett

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Dylan Frittelli

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Kazuki Higa

Garrick Higgo

Bo Hoag

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Matt Kuchar

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Rory McIlroy

Troy Merritt

David Micheluzzi

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Aldrich Potgieter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Matt Wallace

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

More details on the Memorial Tournament, including tee times, will be updated soon.

