What Justin Thomas said to his caddie before he made the winning putt at the RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas ended a winless drought of nearly three years on Sunday (April 20) by winning the RBC Heritage for the first time in his career. Thomas posted an Instagram reel on Tuesday morning discussing his exchange with his caddie ahead of his walk-off putt to win the first playoff hole.

Ad

Thomas' usual caddie has been out with an injury the last two weeks and Joe Griener, the long time caddie of Max Homa, has stepped in as his caddie. Griener had been with Homa for all six of Homa's PGA Tour wins until the two split in March this year.

In only their second week together, the two won the RBC Heritage and Greiner earned himself earned himself a payday of $3,600,000 for the win, according to Golf Monthly. On his Instagram reel post on Tuesday, Thomas elaborated about his exchnage with Greiner leading up to his winning putt.

Ad

Trending

"Still buzzing from the weekend. Let’s keep the pedal down. Onward! (fire emoji)" the caption reads on his Instagram reel.

Ad

"I said to Joe [Greiner] coming up 18, I was like 'I've never made a putt to win a tournament before. Been fortunate to have a lot of tap-ins, but I've never made a putt..." his voice fades out as the video shows different angles of his winning putt, featuring Jim Nantz on the call for CBS.

Ad

Justin Thomas shot a three-under-par 68 in the final round of the RBC Heritage on Sunday and defeated Andrew Novak with a birdie on the first sudden-death playoff hole. His win on Sunday was his first PGA Tour win since the PGA Championship in May 2022.

Justin Thomas' game is heating up as the PGA Championship approaches a familiar venue

Justin Thomas after winning the 2017 PGA Championship (via Getty)

The PGA Championship returns to the Quail Hollow Club in less than a month, which is the site of one of Justin Thomas' greatest achievements. At the age of 24, Justin Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, capturing his first Major victory and what was then his fifth career PGA Tour victory.

Ad

Thomas won his 16th career PGA Tour event on Sunday at the RBC Heritage, ending a winless drought that last nearly three years. His win on Sunday moved him from eighth in the Official World Golf Ranking to sixth. In 2018, Thomas reached the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in his career.

Thomas will look to capture his third Major championship in May, with both of his Major victories coming at the PGA Championship. Prior to Sunday, Thomas' last PGA Tour win was the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ad

At the 2022 PGA Championship, Thomas defeated Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff, making two birdies and a par to secure the remarkable come-from-behind victory. Thomas had entered the final round seven shots back of leader Mito Perieria and four shots back of Zalatoris. He fired a three-under-par 67 in the final round.

Thomas will look to continue his strong play into the remaining three Majors, starting with the PGA Championship next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More