“What kind of trophy is that?” – Fans react to Harold Varner III’s win celebration at the LIV Golf DC podium

Harold Varner III emerged victorious at the LIV Golf DC, beating Branden Grace by one stroke margin. While Varner posted a 4-under 68 to move to 12-under on Sunday, Grace had a better final round as he carded a 66 to secure the runner-up position at Trump National Golf Club.

Following his victory, Varner received huge cheers from the crowd as he went on stage to collect the trophy along with his caddie. As usual, Twitter was divided over the Saudi-backed league's event. While some fans congratulated Varner on his achievement, there were a few who criticized the event, calling it not competitive enough.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to Varner's win on Twitter:

"What kind of trophy is that?"

"HV3 deserved it! What an awesome day for him. He played great golf."

"Look at those sparks. Golf but louder."

"Great job Harold"

"How many wins did he have on the highly competitive PGA tour?"

Chuck Megee @CharlesMegee @livgolf_league @HV3_Golf How many wins did he have on the highly competitive PGA tour?… hummm

"CHAMPION!!!"

"Congrats. Nobody cares. LIV sucks."

"With his fine play this weekend he'd have been a sure thing top 25 at Colonial!"

rscottcornwell @rscottcornwell @livgolf_league @HV3_Golf With his fine play this weekend he'd have been a sure thing top 25 at Colonial!

"Should all wear team logo. At least the hat if not the shirt as well. Agree?"

Charles Mataraza @MatarazaCharles @livgolf_league @HV3_Golf Should all wear team logo. At least the hat if not the shirt as well. Agree?

"So cringe. Congratulations on the paycheck."

"never won the USA PGA tour . shows how easy LIV golf is"

Tyrannosaurus Rex @fretrman @livgolf_league @HV3_Golf never won the USA PGA tour . shows how easy LIV golf is

LIV Golf League season standings after seven events

The seventh event on the LIV Golf League concluded on Sunday at Trump National, where Harold Varner III secured his first-ever victory on a Saudi-backed tour. Varner jumped to the sixth position in the LIV Golf League 2023 season standings after his win at Trump National.

Talor Gooch won back-to-back events in Adelaide and Singapore, but after that, he had two subpar performances at Tulsa and DC. Despite this, he still holds the top spot with 96 points after playing seven events.

Although Branden Grace has yet to register a win this season, he has had three top-3 finishes in 2023. The consistent run has helped him sit in the second spot with 86 points.

Brooks Koepka returned to form with his win at LIV Golf Orlando last month. Since then, he has posted two more top-10 finishes on the Saudi-backed circuit, finished runner-up at the 2023 Masters, and won the PGA Championship this month. He sits in third place with 85 points.

Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC leads the team portion standings with a win and three runner-up finishes this year. 4 Aces GC has secured 124 points so far, 16 more than Stinger GC.

Here's a look at the LIV Golf individual standings for the 2023 season:

1 Talor Gooch: 96

2 Branden Grace: 86

3 Brooks Koepka: 85

4 C Smith: 83

5 P Uihlein: 76

6 H Varner III: 74

7 C Howell III: 74

8 M Pereira: 71

9 D Johnson: 69

10 S Muñoz: 61

11 C Ortiz: 60

12 P Reed: 56

13 D Burmester: 52

14 S Garcia: 47

15 C Tringale: 46

16 B Steele: 45

17 D Lee: 41

18 J Kokrak: 39

19 A Lahiri: 38

20 L Oosthuizen: 35

21 P Perez: 34

22 K Na: 34

23 M Wolff: 33

24 S Vincent: 30

25 H Stenson: 30

26 J Niemann: 29

27 B DeChambeau: 28

28 E Chacarra: 24

29 P Casey: 18

30 B Watson: 18

31 M Jones: 15

32 A Ogletree: 14

33 C Schwartzel: 12

34 S Horsfield: 12

35 D Puig: 9

36 M Leishman: 9

37 I Poulter: 8

38 G McDowell: 8

39 P Mickelson: 7

40 T Pieters: 7

41 R Bland: 6

42 L Canter: 6

43 A Ancer: 5

44 J Morgan: 3

45 B Wiesberger: 2

46 L Westwood: 2

47 C Koepka: 1

48 M Kaymer: 0

49 J Piot: 0

50 S Kim: 0

51 K Vincent: 0

52 W Ormsby: 0

