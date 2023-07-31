What is Lee Hodges career earnings after $1,404,000 win at the 3M Open? Golfer’s earnings and net worth explored

Lee Hodges achieved his first-ever PGA Tour victory on Sunday, July 30 by winning the 2023 3M Open by a seven-stroke difference.
Hodges fired a final round of 4-under 67, comprising two eagles, three birdies, and two bogeys. He aggregated at 24-under after 72 holes, seven strokes ahead of Kevin Streelman, Martin Laird, and JT Poston.
The 28-year-old Alabama native bagged a paycheck of $1,404,000 for his maiden PGA Tour win, the biggest winning amount of his career. which helped him breach the $5 million barrier in career earnings.
As per Sportrac, Hodges' career earnings were $3,604,668 ahead of the TPC Twin Cities event. Since turning professional in 2018, he has won $5,008,666 on the PGA Tour. So far this year, he has managed to bag $3,456,479.
Here's the amount he has won for every tournament he has competed in this season:
- Sanderson Farms Championship: $45,337.23
- ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: $107,360.00
- THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: $316,312.50
- World Wide Technology Championship: $36,490.00
- The Genesis Invitational: $295,000.00
- The Honda Classic: $136,500.00
- Valspar Championship: $17,820.00
- Valero Texas Open: $300,375.00
- RBC Heritage: $71,000.00
- Mexico Open at Vidanta: $15,323.00
- PGA Championship: $35,000.00
- Charles Schwab Challenge: $50,104.09
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: $410,000.00
- RBC Canadian Open: $64,850.00
- Genesis Scottish Open: $151,007.14
- 3M Open: $1,404,000.00
Here are the golfer's earnings in every season since turning professional:
- 2023: $2,052,479
- 2022: $1,377,253
- 2021: $160,344
- 2019: $14,592
How has Lee Hodges performed in the 2022-23 season? Results explored
During the 2022–23 season, Lee Hodges has made 16 cuts in 30 starts including five straight missed cuts. He also has three top-ten finishes, and the 3M Open was his first top-10 finish since the Valero Texas Open in April. He is currently ranked 33rd in the FedEx Cup standings.
Here are Lee Hodges' results on the PGA Tour this season:
- Fortinet Championship: CUT
- Sanderson Farms Championship: T30
- Shriners Children's Open: CUT
- ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T23
- THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T7
- World Wide Technology Championship : T38
- Cadence Bank Houston Open: CUT
- The RSM Classic: CUT
- The American Express: CUT
- Farmers Insurance Open: CUT
- WM Phoenix Open: CUT
- The Genesis Invitational: T18
- The Honda Classic: T14
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT
- THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT
- Valspar Championship: T63
- Valero Texas Open: T6
- RBC Heritage: T41
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT
- Mexico Open at Vidanta: 73
- Wells Fargo Championship: CUT
- PGA Championship: T55
- Charles Schwab Challenge: T29
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T12
- RBC Canadian Open: T25
- Travelers Championship: CUT
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: CUT
- Genesis Scottish Open: T12
- The Open Championship: CUT
- 3M Open: 1
Hodges will next be seen at the 2023 Wyndham Championship, which is the last official event of the 2022–23 PGA Tour season before the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The 2023 Wyndham Championship will commence on Thursday, August 3, at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
156 professionals, including 14 of the top 50 in OWGR, will compete for the purse of $7.6 million at the Wyndham Championship, and the winner will take a share of $1,368,000.