What is Lee Hodges career earnings after $1,404,000 win at the 3M Open? Golfer’s earnings and net worth explored

Lee Hodges achieved his first-ever PGA Tour victory on Sunday, July 30 by winning the 2023 3M Open by a seven-stroke difference.

Hodges fired a final round of 4-under 67, comprising two eagles, three birdies, and two bogeys. He aggregated at 24-under after 72 holes, seven strokes ahead of Kevin Streelman, Martin Laird, and JT Poston.

The 28-year-old Alabama native bagged a paycheck of $1,404,000 for his maiden PGA Tour win, the biggest winning amount of his career. which helped him breach the $5 million barrier in career earnings.

A special moment for Lee Hodges and his wife, Savannah @3MOpen. From high school sweethearts to their first PGA TOUR winA special moment for Lee Hodges and his wife, Savannah @3MOpen. pic.twitter.com/3TyQlmBXih

As per Sportrac, Hodges' career earnings were $3,604,668 ahead of the TPC Twin Cities event. Since turning professional in 2018, he has won $5,008,666 on the PGA Tour. So far this year, he has managed to bag $3,456,479.

Here's the amount he has won for every tournament he has competed in this season:

Sanderson Farms Championship: $45,337.23

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: $107,360.00

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: $316,312.50

World Wide Technology Championship: $36,490.00

The Genesis Invitational: $295,000.00

The Honda Classic: $136,500.00

Valspar Championship: $17,820.00

Valero Texas Open: $300,375.00

RBC Heritage: $71,000.00

Mexico Open at Vidanta: $15,323.00

PGA Championship: $35,000.00

Charles Schwab Challenge: $50,104.09

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: $410,000.00

RBC Canadian Open: $64,850.00

Genesis Scottish Open: $151,007.14

3M Open: $1,404,000.00

Here are the golfer's earnings in every season since turning professional:

2023: $2,052,479

2022: $1,377,253

2021: $160,344

2019: $14,592

How has Lee Hodges performed in the 2022-23 season? Results explored

During the 2022–23 season, Lee Hodges has made 16 cuts in 30 starts including five straight missed cuts. He also has three top-ten finishes, and the 3M Open was his first top-10 finish since the Valero Texas Open in April. He is currently ranked 33rd in the FedEx Cup standings.

Here are Lee Hodges' results on the PGA Tour this season:

Fortinet Championship: CUT

Sanderson Farms Championship: T30

Shriners Children's Open: CUT

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T23

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T7

World Wide Technology Championship : T38

Cadence Bank Houston Open: CUT

The RSM Classic: CUT

The American Express: CUT

Farmers Insurance Open: CUT

WM Phoenix Open: CUT

The Genesis Invitational: T18

The Honda Classic: T14

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT

Valspar Championship: T63

Valero Texas Open: T6

RBC Heritage: T41

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: CUT

Mexico Open at Vidanta: 73

Wells Fargo Championship: CUT

PGA Championship: T55

Charles Schwab Challenge: T29

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T12

RBC Canadian Open: T25

Travelers Championship: CUT

Rocket Mortgage Classic: CUT

Genesis Scottish Open: T12

The Open Championship: CUT

3M Open: 1

Hodges will next be seen at the 2023 Wyndham Championship, which is the last official event of the 2022–23 PGA Tour season before the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The 2023 Wyndham Championship will commence on Thursday, August 3, at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

156 professionals, including 14 of the top 50 in OWGR, will compete for the purse of $7.6 million at the Wyndham Championship, and the winner will take a share of $1,368,000.