What Linn Grant said after Maja Stark’s first Major victory at the US Women’s Open

Sweden’s Maja Stark emerged as the champion at the US Women's Open, capturing the Harton S. Semple Trophy and becoming the first European winner of the event since Annika Sörenstam claimed the title in 2006. Her performance earned compliments from several LPGA Tour pros.

Ad

Linn Grant was one of the golfers who hailed Stark after her US Women's Open triumph. Stark delivered a composed final-round performance, posting an even-par 72 to maintain her position atop the leaderboard after entering the day at 7-under.

It marked only the second time in her LPGA Tour career that she held or shared the lead after 54 holes, and the first since the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Linn Grant shared two pictures from the US Women’s Open on her Instagram account. The first one was of her handing over champagne to Maja Stark. Dedicating part of the caption to her, she wrote:

Ad

Trending

“Maja Stark What a day!! I’m so happy for you and glad I got to be there to drench you in champagne 🫶🏼 you are a MAJOR CHAMPION!!!!”

The second picture was a photo of Grant attempting to make a putt, with her caddie behind her. In the caption, she wrote:

“For my own game, a very solid week. Played some great golf, made surprisingly many birdies but had a few inconveniences on the way to the finish line, as you do in majors 🙃 always fun to get challenged by the @usga and happy with my best finish at @uswomensopen 😌”

Ad

Ad

Linn Grant carded rounds of 71, 69, 73, and 73 and settled for a T9 along with Angel Yin and Ariya Jutanugarn.

How has Maja Stark’s 2025 season been so far?

Maja Stark’s 2025 season on the LPGA Tour has featured a mix of highs and learning moments as she continues to build on her growing presence in the professional ranks. The Swedish golfer delivered a standout performance with a top-five finish at the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, showing her ability to compete among the best.

Ad

Stark also made the cut at multiple key tournaments, including the Chevron Championship, one of the season’s five majors.

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands : CUT, $0.00

: CUT, $0.00 Honda LPGA Thailand : T28, $14,419.00

: T28, $14,419.00 HSBC Women’s World Championship : T55, $7,064.00

: T55, $7,064.00 Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass : CUT, $0.00

: CUT, $0.00 T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards : T5, $66,297.00

: T5, $66,297.00 The Chevron Championship : T44, $28,741.00

: T44, $28,741.00 Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion : CUT, $0.00

: CUT, $0.00 Mizuho Americas Open: T41, $14,204.00

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More