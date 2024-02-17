What is the meaning of P on Rickie Fowler’s hat?

Rickie Fowler is currently fighting for the $20M race at the 2024 Genesis Invitational. His fans must have witnessed him donning a snapback-style hat during several of his tournaments, including the most recent one. The American professional golfer wears a stylish cap with the initial P on it.

The "P" on the hat signifies the Puma brand, which serves as the primary sponsor of Fowler. The golfer frequently sports golf attire from Puma, while also utilizing equipment from Puma's subsidiary brand, Cobra.

Back in 2019, Grant Knudson, Head of Footwear & Accessories for PUMA Golf, explained why they designed the P cap keeping the golfer in mind. Knudson said (via Golf Poser):

“Rickie is certainly recognised for his confidence, style and swagger on and off the course. He’s been with PUMA since turning professional and, though his preferences have matured over the years, he is still a trend-setter in golf fashion which means we get to have some fun when designing his footwear and accessories.”

He added:

“We designed the P cap with him in mind, reflecting that maturity and on-trend style – a more modern take on the classic snapback look that transitions well from the course to daily life.”

Those interested in purchasing the P initial hat with several colors and patterns can find it available on Amazon for $25-$40.

A look into Rickie Fowler’s current form at 2024 Genesis Invitational

Rickie Fowler started his first round at the Genesis Invitational with a birdie on the first hole, followed by another on the third hole. The 35-year-old golfer then earned a bogey on the ninth hole.

He later earned two consecutive birdies on the 10th and 11th holes and one bogey on the 15th hole. This made the golfer settle on the 2 under par score on his first day.

Fowler then started his second round with a birdie, followed by a bogey and then two more birdies on the front nine. He later scored two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine to settle the score on 1 under par for round two.

Fowler was tied for the T20 position after his second round. The third round is still in progress and may give more glimpses of his amazing performance.