What is Miles Russell's amateur golf ranking? 15-yo record maker's rank explored

Miles Russell is currently ranked 69th in the World Amateur Gold Ranking. Russell, 15, has had a splendid record in amateur golf and has had seven top-10 finishes so far in his amateur golf career.

Russell is currently competing in Korn Ferry Tour's LECOM Suncoast Classic event on a sponsor exemption. The tournament is being held at Lakewood National Golf Club in Florida from April 18 to 21, 2024. He's the third-youngest player to play on the Korn Ferry Tour.

On Friday, Miles Russell became the youngest golfer to make the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour's event at the age of 15 years, 5 months, and 17 days.

Russell is also ranked No. 1 in the American Junior Golf Association and was the youngest player to win the 2023 AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year. Tiger Woods earlier held the record.

He has had two wins so far in his amateur career and his performances speak for himself. Last year, the youngster emerged victorious in the 2023 Junior Players Championship and also in the 2023 Boy's Junior PGA Championship. He was also a runner-up at the 2023 Team TaylorMade Invitational and the 2023 South Beach International Amateur.

Here is a quick recap of some of Miles Russell's best performances in amateur golf so far:

2023 The Junior PLAYERS Championship presented by Rolex: 1

2023 Boy's Junior PGA Championship: 1

2023 Team TaylorMade Invitational: 2

2023 South Beach International Amateur: 2

2024 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley: 6

2023 AJGA Junior Championship presented by Visit Tallahassee: 7

2023 North and South Junior Amateur: 10

2023 Wyndham Invitational presented by Odyssey: 13

2024 AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods: 14

2023 Rolex Tournament of Champions: 14

2024 Jones Cup Invitational: 40

Miles Russell praises his coach Ramon Bescana and intends to pursue golf in his career

In the opening round at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, Miles Russell took 68 strokes with 3 under par. The 15-year-old high school freshman secured five birdies on holes 4, 10, 12, 13 and 14. He also faltered on holes 2 and 5 where he bogeyed. In the second round, he scored 66 with 5 under par and jumped from T45 to T26 at the end of the day.

In the post-round press conference, Miles Russell talked about becoming the youngest player to make the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour. Russell said:

"I'm kind of speechless. The goal was to make the cut and we made it, so we'll see where the weekend goes. It's a cool record to break. I don't know how much longer ... people are getting so good, so young. It could hold out for a week, you never know, but it's pretty cool right now."

He thanked his coach Ramon Bescana who has been his instructor for eight years now. Russell said:

"I have my coach Ramon. He's the best. Big help, especially finding some yardage is never, never done on a yardage book before so it was if I didn't know him, I'd not be in a good place right now."

Talking about his future, Russell aspires to pursue golf as a career. He said:

"I've always wanted to be able to do it. To have the chance to do it would be even cooler, and then to be able to do it would be awesome. I think it would just be cool to do something I love, and there’s not much more I love than this."

It was Miles Russell's first pro-event and he aims to finish with a top-25 rank at the end of the weekend. A top-25 finish would give him the ticket to next week's Veritex Bank Championship at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas.