Who is Mason Andersen? Everything about the Korn Ferry Tour golfer

Mason Andersen, a 25-year-old golfer from the USA, is quickly making a name for himself as a rising star in golf.

Mason Andersen is currently competing in the Korn Ferry Tour's LECOM Suncoast Classic event. It is being held from April 18 to 21, 2024 at Lakewood National Golf Club in Florida. Andersen carded a 62 with 9 under par in the opening round of the tournament and is on the top of the scoreboard. Patrick Cover and Cole Hammer sit on second with 8-under 63.

Mason Andersen is currently ranked No. 1 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. He hails from Mesa, Arizona, and did his schooling from Hamilton High School. He enrolled in the Arizona State University (ASU) for his golf and also played college golf. In his freshman year at ASU, Mason Andersen scored an average of 71.95, the fourth-best in the university's last 34 years, even better than Phil Mickelson (72.14).

As per his profile on ASU's website, Mason Andersen was honored as the Arizona Golf Association's Player of the Year in 2017. He also made an appearance at the U.S. Open and despite missing the cut, outperformed golfing heavyweights like Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, and Jon Rahm.

Anderson won several events in college golf - the 2019 Lamkin Grips SD Classic and the 2020 Amer Ari Invitational. He also won the 2017 San Tan Amateur and clinched the Arizona Four-Ball title alongside Brock Goyen.

Mason Andersen's best performances

In 2023, Mason Andersen joined the Korn Ferry Tour and his performances have been exceptional. Recently, he emerged victorious in the Argentina Open in a playoff. He has had six top-10 and 10 top-20 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Andersen is currently ranked 159th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Here is a quick recap of some of the best performances by Mason Andersen on Korn Ferry Tour on different tours so far:

2024 117 Visa Argentina Open Presented by Macro: 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: T2 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 AdventHealth Championship: T5 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Astara Chile Classic: T7 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2024 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic: T7 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2024 Astara Golf Championship: T8 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship Presented by United Leasing & Finance: T10 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: T18 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Compliance Solutions Championship: T17 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open: T12 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 The Ascendant Presented by Blue: T25 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club: T25 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2024 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club: T30 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 The Panama Championship: T24 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 UNC Health Championship Presented by Stitch: T34 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Chevron: T43 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Visit Knoxville Open: T41 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: T34 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2024 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic: T52 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: T51 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Utah Championship Presented by Zions Bank: 74 (Korn Ferry Tour)

