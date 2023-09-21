What is Nelly Korda’s Solheim Cup record? Exploring her past performances and more

Nelly Korda is undoubtedly one of the most talented golfers in team USA as they head for the Solheim Cup. Korda has several championships to her name and was even ranked as the world's number 1 golfer at one point. She currently plays on the LPGA Tour and has 13 wins to her name.

Additionally, she also won the Gold medal during the 2020 Summer Olympics at Tokyo for the women's individual golf event. Her contribution in the Solheim Cup has been immense and was featured for two editions of the competition.

Nelly Korda made her Solheim Cup debut in 2019 and made a strong start. However, team USA lost the event to a much stronger Europe side. The same happened in 2021 where Korda had to face defeat again at the hands of team Europe.

Her performance in the 2021 Solheim Cup was decent and she ended it with a 2-2-0 record. Additionally, she also won 2 points for her team in 2021 raising her overall points tally to 5.5 for the Solheim Cup. Nelly Korda is one of the most prominent golfers in the team and holds a decent 5-2-1 overall record. Nelly was always accompanied by her golfer-sister Jessica Korda however, this time the 25-year-old will go solo.

Nelly Korda features in Solheim Cup tour in New York City

With the Solheim Cup just days away, captain Stacy Lewis and her team took to the streets of New York for a media related event. Nelly Korda featured in the event alongside talented golfer and teammate Lilia Vu.

The golfers answered several media questions at the event and also signed their names on the poster board featuring many legendary celebrities and athletes. The three LPGA Tour champions are ready to represent their country in Spain for the Solheim Cup.

Nelly Korda strongly believes that the New York City event can work wonders for women's golf due to the massive crowd that gathered to meet them. The 25-year-old wants to spread the word about women's golf.

“To be able to spread the word about women’s golf and something so exciting about the Solheim Cup is great.”

Korda stated via SI:

“This event is just such a big attraction and draws in a crowd. It’s an amazing way to showcase women’s golf.”