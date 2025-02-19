What is the new Hammer rule in TGL? Changes explored

In a move to enhance competitiveness and viewer engagement, TGL, the innovative indoor golf league founded by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, has revised its "Hammer" rule mid-season. This change addresses a strategic loophole that teams had been exploiting, known as "Hammer hoarding."

Ad

Originally, the Hammer rule allowed one team to possess a single "Hammer," symbolized by an orange cloth. This could be used to double the points on a chosen hole.

However, if the leading team held the Hammer, they often chose not to use it, preventing the trailing team from gaining an opportunity to catch up. This strategy led to less dynamic and less competitive matches, as the Hammer remained unused in two of the first five weeks of the season.

Ad

Trending

To rectify this, TGL officials have introduced a new rule: each team now receives three Hammers per match, which they can deploy at their discretion. This adjustment aims to encourage strategic use of the Hammer, ensuring that both teams have equal opportunities to influence the outcome of the game.

The impact of this rule change was evident in the recent triple-header matches. For instance, during a closely contested game, Atlanta Drive GC utilized the Hammer on the 13th hole, successfully doubling their points and forcing the match into a tiebreaker.

Ad

TGL, which commenced in January 2025, features six teams of top PGA Tour players competing in a high-tech arena in Florida. Matches are broadcasted by ESPN and Sky Sports, aiming to blend traditional golf with modern technology to attract a broader audience.

The league's format includes a 15-hole match divided into two segments: nine holes of "Triples," where three players from each team play alternate shots, and six holes of "Singles," featuring head-to-head matchups.

Ad

The revised Hammer rule is part of TGL's ongoing efforts to innovate and maintain excitement in the sport. By allowing teams more flexibility and strategic options, the league hopes to foster more engaging and unpredictable matches, enhancing the overall experience for both players and fans.

Tiger Woods struggles as Jupiter Links falls to New York Golf Club

Tiger Woods’ highly anticipated return to the golf course at TGL did not go as planned, as his team, Jupiter Links, suffered a tough defeat against New York Golf Club on Tuesday.

Ad

New York, which had scored just two points in its first two matches, started strong. The team picked up three points in the first three holes and quickly built an 8-2 lead in the Triples format. Their sharp focus and intensity silenced the crowd early, despite Woods being on the opposing side.

Woods, alongside Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim, struggled to gain momentum. A crucial moment came at the third hole when New York executed a "Hammer" play, leading to a two-point swing and a 3-0 deficit for Jupiter Links. From there, New York continued its dominance, extending the lead to 8-0 through eight holes.

Ad

Baseball star Pete Alonso led the New York Golf Club into the field. Among the supporters cheering for New York were Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil, and Yankees legend CC Sabathia.

Jupiter Links finally got on the scoreboard at the par-5 ninth hole when Kim sank a 12-foot birdie putt after calling the Hammer. Woods followed with another point at the 10th hole, winning a Singles match against Cameron Young by birdieing the par-5 "Sterling."

Ad

Despite Jupiter's late effort, New York secured a crucial victory, earning two points in the SoFi Cup Standings. The team is now in fourth place, keeping their playoff hopes alive. The top four teams qualify for the post-season, with total holes won serving as the tiebreaker.

New York will look to build on this win when they face Los Angeles Golf Club next Monday, February 24, at 5 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Jupiter Links will try to bounce back against The Bay Golf Club, the league’s only undefeated team, on Tuesday, February 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback