What did Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce get for winning The Match 2023? The exhibition event’s prize explored

The eighth edition of The Match concluded with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce beating the NBA duo Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson 3-and-2 on Thursday, June 29.

The Match VIII took place at Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas, and was projected as NFL vs. NBA. For the first time, no professional golfer was involved in Capital One's charity event.

Mahomes and Kelce were not financially rewarded for their win as it was a charity event and the money raised was donated to the charity. However, both were given a couple of Tiffany & Co. gold bracelets.

There were four challenge holes in the game: hole 4, hole 6, hole 8, and hole 12. An ace on the first three of these holes would lead to $2 million being donated to charity for that team and $5 million for the 12th hole.

In the event of no hole-in-one, $250,000 was up for a donation for hitting the ball within 5 feet of the cup. And if both were not achieved, $100,000 was donated to the team that got closest to the hole off the tee.

No ace was made on Thursday. On each of the four holes, players were able to raise $100,000 for the charity.

As per Warner Bros. Discovery, more than $35 million was raised for charity prior to the eighth edition of Capital One's exhibition event. Besides, they have also fed over 27 million meals to Feeding America.

What happened in The Match 2023?

On Thursday, June 29, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes triumphed over the Golden State Warriors duo with a score of 3-and-2 at Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas.

The Kansas City Chiefs pair secured a 1-up advantage by sinking a birdie on the par-5 second hole. The football duo further extended the lead after a remarkable chip shot by Mahomes on the third hole. And in the following hole, they were 3-up.

Both teams successfully dug in birdies on the fifth hole, providing some respite for the NBA pair. Nevertheless, their relief was short-lived, as they once again failed to make an important putt on the subsequent hole. The seventh and eighth holes resulted in ties.

Curry and Thompson won their first hole of the night on the ninth. They made par, and all Mahomes and Kelce needed was a two-putt to finish the job. However, they squandered the opportunity.

On the 10th hole, all the Chiefs needed was a birdie putt to clinch the victory. Although Mahomes missed his birdie putt, Kelce didn't falter and successfully sank his, ultimately securing the NFL duo's triumph.

This marked Mahomes' first win at Capital One's exhibition event after falling short last year. He had participated in the sixth edition of The Match when he and Josh Allen went down against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

This was Stephen Curry's second loss in Capital One's exhibition. Previously, Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley beat him and Peyton Manning 4-and-3 in the third edition of The Match.

