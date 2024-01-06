What is the payout for the 2024 Sentry tournament? Full prize money breakdown explored

The PGA Tour started its new season with the 2024 Sentry tournament on January 4th. As many as 59 players including Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, and Brian Harman are participating in the first Signature Event of the year.

However, the defending champion, Jon Rahm, is not playing in the event due to his involvement with LIV Golf. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is also not competing in the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler currently holds the lead after the first two rounds by one stroke on the scoreboard. Tyrrell Hatton, Brendon Todd, and Im Sung-Jae are in a close battle, sharing the T2 position.

Last year's runner-up Collin Morikawa is currently in the T5 position, just two strokes behind the World No. 1. With two rounds still left, the tournament is poised to present additional challenges with the winner being revealed after Sunday's round at Kapalua's Plantation Golf Course.

A detailed look at the 2024 Sentry Tournament prize money

The Sentry has a whopping prize pool of $20 million. The event increased its prize pool by an additional $5 million from last year's purse, which stood at $15 million.

From the $20 million prize money, the event winner will secure $3.6 million along with claiming the prestigious title. The runner-up of the event will earn $2.16 million and the third-placed golfer will win $1.36 million. The golfer finishing fourth will receive $975,000 and the fifth-placed golfer will get $815,000.

Here is the full payout for the 2024 Sentry:

Winner: $3.6 million

2: $2.16 million

3: $1.36 million

4: $975,000

5: $815,000

6: $735,000

7: $682,000

8: $630,000

9: $590,000

10: $550,000

11: $510,000

12: $470,000

13: $430,000

14: $390,000

15: $370,000

16: $350,000

17: $330,000

18: $310,000

19: $290,000

20: $270,000

21: $252,000

22: $236,000

23: $220,000

24: $204,000

25: $188,000

26: $172,000

27: $165,000

28: $158,000

29: $151,000

30: $144,000

31: $137,000

32: $130,000

33: $123,00

34: $118,000

35: $113,000

36: $108,000

37: $103,000

38: $98,000

39: $94,000

40: $90,000

41: $86,000

42: $82,000

43: $78,000

44: $74,000

45: $70,000

46: $66,000

47: $64,000

48: $62,000

49: $60,000

50: $58,000

51: $57,000

52: $56,000

53: $55,000

54: $54,000

55: $53,000

56: $52,000

57: $51,000

58: $50,500

59: $50,000