What is the payout for the 2024 Sentry tournament? Full prize money breakdown explored

The PGA Tour started its new season with the 2024 Sentry tournament on January 4th. As many as 59 players including Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, and Brian Harman are participating in the first Signature Event of the year.
However, the defending champion, Jon Rahm, is not playing in the event due to his involvement with LIV Golf. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is also not competing in the tournament.
Scottie Scheffler currently holds the lead after the first two rounds by one stroke on the scoreboard. Tyrrell Hatton, Brendon Todd, and Im Sung-Jae are in a close battle, sharing the T2 position.
Last year's runner-up Collin Morikawa is currently in the T5 position, just two strokes behind the World No. 1. With two rounds still left, the tournament is poised to present additional challenges with the winner being revealed after Sunday's round at Kapalua's Plantation Golf Course.
A detailed look at the 2024 Sentry Tournament prize money
The Sentry has a whopping prize pool of $20 million. The event increased its prize pool by an additional $5 million from last year's purse, which stood at $15 million.
From the $20 million prize money, the event winner will secure $3.6 million along with claiming the prestigious title. The runner-up of the event will earn $2.16 million and the third-placed golfer will win $1.36 million. The golfer finishing fourth will receive $975,000 and the fifth-placed golfer will get $815,000.
Here is the full payout for the 2024 Sentry:
Winner: $3.6 million
2: $2.16 million
3: $1.36 million
4: $975,000
5: $815,000
6: $735,000
7: $682,000
8: $630,000
9: $590,000
10: $550,000
11: $510,000
12: $470,000
13: $430,000
14: $390,000
15: $370,000
16: $350,000
17: $330,000
18: $310,000
19: $290,000
20: $270,000
21: $252,000
22: $236,000
23: $220,000
24: $204,000
25: $188,000
26: $172,000
27: $165,000
28: $158,000
29: $151,000
30: $144,000
31: $137,000
32: $130,000
33: $123,00
34: $118,000
35: $113,000
36: $108,000
37: $103,000
38: $98,000
39: $94,000
40: $90,000
41: $86,000
42: $82,000
43: $78,000
44: $74,000
45: $70,000
46: $66,000
47: $64,000
48: $62,000
49: $60,000
50: $58,000
51: $57,000
52: $56,000
53: $55,000
54: $54,000
55: $53,000
56: $52,000
57: $51,000
58: $50,500
59: $50,000