What is the PGA Tour rule that forced Jordan Spieth’s disqualification?

Jordan Spieth had to say goodbye to the Genesis Invitational in the middle of the event for making a blunder with his scorecard. Although the American professional golfer took all the responsibility for his mistake, the golf world was upset by the tour’s decision.

Nonetheless, as Spieth said, “rules are rules” and according to rules 6-6, a golfer has to assist the marker with recording the right scores on the scoreboard after each hole. A marker could be anyone, including his fellow competitor. The golfer is also responsible for checking his already-marked scores.

In case there is some doubt, they may clear it with the committee before signing. Golfers also have to ensure they sign the scorecard before submitting it back to the committee. Once the scorecard is returned, no alteration can be made.

However, if a golfer mistakenly reports a score for a hole lower than what he scored and the error is confirmed upon review, he is disqualified from the event. This was the case with Jordan Spieth on the fourth hole.

If Spieth had done the opposite by signing a higher score than his actual score, the situation would have been different. According to the rules, the score will remain unchanged and the player can continue competing.

A look into 2024 Genesis Invitational leaderboard after Jordan Spieth's disqualification

The Genesis Invitational event has successfully ended its two rounds and the third round is in progress. While Jordan Spieth was disqualified from the tournament, Tiger Woods had to withdraw, owing to sickness.

Patrick Cantlay is ahead in the $20,000,000 prize money race, whereas Jason Day is a few strokes behind Cantlay alongside Luke List and Hughes Mackenzie.

On that note, here is a look at the Genesis Invitational leaderboard:

