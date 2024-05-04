What is the projected cut line for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson is underway at TPC Craig Ranch, Texas. The tournament boasts a prize purse of $9.5 million and is seeing 156 of the best golfers tee it off.

Only 65 players and ties will make the cut going into the weekend. Halfway through the second round, Jake Knapp is leading the event. Matt Wallace, Troy Merritt, and Kelly Kraft are some of the golfers who are also on the top of the leaderboard.

Jordan Spieth is the crowd favorite and one of the strongest golfers to win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. As it currently sits, the cut line for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson is at -5. Golfers with a score of -4 and worse will not be playing this weekend.

The likes of Sam Ryder, Michael Kim, Ben Taylor, and Zac Blair are at the risk of not making the cut for the tournament if the cutline remains the same.

Leaderboard for Day 1 of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson explored

Day 1 of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson was suspended due to darkness. Here is the provisional leaderboard after Day 1 for the top 30 players, including ties:

1 Matt Wallace -8

T2 Taylor Pendrith -7

T2 Alex Noren -7

T2 Chesson Hadley -7

T2 Jake Knapp -7

T2 Davis Riley -7

T2 Kelly Kraft -7

T2 Taiga Semikawa -7

T9 Ben Kohles -6

T9 Brad Hopfinger -6

T9 Alex Smalley -6

T9 Hayden Buckley -6

T13 Justin Lower -5

T13 Keith Mitchell -5

T13 Jason Day -5

T13 Nate Lashley -5

T13 Max Greyserman -5

T13 David Lipsky -5

T13 Adam Schenk -5

T13 Stephan Jaeger -5

T13 Nick Dunlap -5

T13 Byeong Hun An -5

T13 Nick Hardy -5

T13 K.H. Lee -5

T13 Zach Johnson -5

T13 Min Woo Lee -5

T13 Chan Kim -5

T13 David Skinns -5

T13 Tom Whitney -5

T30 Cameron Champ -4

T30 Daniel Berger -4

T30 Nico Echavarria -4

T30 Ben Martin -4

T30 Maverick McNealy -4

T30 Joseph Bramlett -4

T30 Chris Gotterup -4

T30 Ryan McCormick -4

T30 Max McGreevy -4

T30 Carson Young -4

T30 Beau Hossler -4

T30 Dylan Wu -4

T30 Luke List -4

T30 Joel Dahmen -4

T30 Troy Merritt -4

T30 Martin Laird -4

T30 Austin Cook -4

T30 Aaron Rai -4

T30 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -4

T30 Harrison Endycott -4

T30 Rafael Campos -4

T30 Alejandro Tosti -4

T30 Kevin Dougherty -4

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson has seen a number of withdrawals over the last few days. Five golfers removed themselves from the event, including top favorite Will Zalatoris.