What is the projected cut line at the 3M Open?

The cut line for the 3M Open is projected at -3, when all players have at least started their second round. When the last group is playing the 4th hole, 86 players would be making the cut.

If this projection is realized, several players who were expected to play the most in this tournament would not be playing this weekend at the 3M Open. Such is the case of Cameron Young and Justin Thomas, who have already finished their performances.

Thomas' participation in the 3M Open has been a reflection of his season. On the first day, he was quite unstable: two double bogeys in the same round he made three birdies in a row, and could only play the round for even par.

The second day he had a more stable performance, but not very effective in terms of saving strokes. Only three birdies and one bogey, to close with an overall of 2-under 140.

Meanwhile, Young arrived as top ranked golfer to the 3M Open, but did not have a good first day either and when it seemed that he was getting up in the second, he was again victim of misfortune.

On Thursday, Cameron Young played with four bogeys and four birdies to finish at even par, far from the top positions, but still with a chance to have a good second day and earn a living for the weekend.

This Friday he started at full speed, with five birdies in the first 11 holes, a performance much closer to expectations. However, a double bogey on the 12th hole (3rd) stopped his progress in its tracks.

Justin Thomas, 3M Open - Round Two (Image via Getty).

From there, Young could only manage four straight pars, until his first bogey of the round on the 17th hole plunged him below the cut line.

Both Cameron Young and Justin Thomas are looking ahead to the FedExCup, and this result leaves them in a bad way. Thomas is ranked 75th in the rankings, so it is difficult (though not impossible) for him to make it to the Top 70 with only one more tournament on the schedule.

Young is in 41st place, for now qualifying in the Top 50 for the BMW CHAMPIONSHIP. However, 51st place is occupied by Davis Riley, just 121 points behind him. In other words, Young's position is more than shaky.

How is the 3M Open leaderboard doing?

The 3M Open has been very competitive so far. Kevin Streelman and J.T. Poston finished their respective rounds at -10 and are tied for first place. Lee Hodges is on the same score, but has yet to complete his round.

Emiliano Grillo and David Lipsky finished with -9, the same score as Hideki Matsuyama and Tyler Duncan, who are approximately halfway through their second round.