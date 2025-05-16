What is the projected cutline at the 2025 PGA Championship?

There is a cut at the PGA Championship. All Major events have them, even if some Signature Events do not. After the second round, which is currently underway, concludes, roughly half the players will be sent home. The other half will return on moving day.

The top 70 including ties, which sometimes means 75 or 80 players make the cut, will make it. Wherever the first player beyond 70 falls is where players will be cut, and it changes with virtually every player's hole.

The current most likely cut line at the PGA is +2. It currently has a 60.3% chance of being the ultimate cut when the second round is all said and done (per Data Golf). That would mean the likes of Sam Burns, Tom Hoge, and Jordan Spieth would be safe.

However, the next most likely cut is +1, which has a 35.4% chance. That would be dangerous for Spieth, as he's currently two over and would miss his chance at a career Grand Slam.

There's also a very small 3.6% chance that three over par is the cut, which would be bad news for the likes of Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, Sepp Straka, and Matt McCarty.

Though it will ultimately change, several golfers are already out of the running. That includes Erik Van Rooyen, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and Michael Block.

Remaining tee times on PGA Championship Day 2

Though the vast majority of golfers have begun their PGA Championship second rounds, not everyone has. On the first hole, these player groupings have yet to tee off in round two:

2:20 p.m. ET – Akshay Bhatia, Denny McCarthy, Sam Burns

2:31 p.m. ET – John Catlin, Garrick Higgo, Jesse Droemer

2:42 p.m. ET – Eugenio Chacarra, Rupe Taylor, Justin Lower

On the 10th tee, these groups are slated to tee off:

2:15 p.m. ET – Thriston Lawrence, Nick Dunlap, Harry Hall

2:26 p.m. ET – Greg Koch, Marco Penge, Ryan Gerard

2:37 p.m. ET – Dylan Newman, Daniel van Tonder, Victor Perez

Those players will go a long way toward determining the cut. For example, if Akshay Bhatia, who is one under par right now, shoots six under for the round, he would push others down closer to the cut line.

Akshay Bhatia hasn't teed off at the PGA Championship today (Image via Imagn)

Some of them, like Nick Dunlap (T123 right now), are probably facing a fruitless endeavor in their second round of the PGA Championship. Regardless, each hole for every player matters for the final cut line, so it will change between now and the end of the round.

