What is the purse size of Fortinet Championship? All you need to know

The Fortinet Championship, previously known as the Safeway Open is the next primary event for the PGA Tour. Many talented golfers will stake their claim to victory in the tournament that starts from September 14 and will end on September 17.

PGA Tour events usually have a generous prize money for the golfers and it's no different in this championship. The event that will be contested at the Silverado Resort in Napa will have a prize pool of $8.4 million. The prize money will be divided based on different positions where the winner will take the majority share of $1,512,000.

The Fortinet Championship holds high prominence as it's the first PGA Tour event after the FedEx Cup playoffs and happens to be a part of the FedEx Cup fall schedule. Nonetheless, it will include all the benefits from a regular season event. Aditionally, the victor will also earn a spot in the upcoming Players Championship, the Sentry and the Majors.

While the winner will take the majority share of $1.512 million, the runner-ups and subsequent positions will also be awarded handsomely. Below, we have compiled a table with the complete purse breakdown for the top 18 positions of the 2023 Fortinet Championship:

Position Prize Money 1 $1,512,000.00 2 $915,600.00 3 $579,600.00 4 $411,600.00 5 $344,400.00 6 $304,500.00 7 $283,500.00 8 $262,500.00 9 $245,700.00 10 $228,900.00 11 $212,100.00 12 $195,300.00 13 $178,500.00 14 $161,700.00 15 $153,300.00 16 $144,900.00 17 $136,500.00 18 $128,100.00

The winner of the 2023 Fortinet Championship will be awarded 500 FedEx Cup points

The race for the FedEx Cup has started just days after the dawn of the ultimate Tour Championship. Although the 2023 Fortinet Championship is the first event of the inaugral FedEx Cup fall, the winner will be rewarded with 500 FedEx Cup points, including two year exemptions.

Subsequently, the runner-up will be awarded with 300 points and the third place finish will get 190 points. However, the championship is highly contested due to prominence of the golfers appearing in it.

Ryder Cup contender and 2022 edition winner Max Homa (+750) is a strong favourite to defend his title this year as well. However, he will face stern competition from Justin Thomas (+1200), Sahith Theegala (+1800) and Cam Davis (+2000). Aditionally, Homa will also hope to bounce back to his top form before playing for team USA in the upcoming Ryder Cup.