What is the purse size of WWT Championship at Mayakoba?

The PGA Tour makes its way to Mexico for the upcoming WWT Championship at Mayakoba. The field is set to include many prominent golfers and will have a competitive lineup on November 2.
However, this time the competition will be held on a newly designed golf course, specifically the El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante. The championship is highly vital for a few golfers looking to change their form. Interestingly, the prize money offered at the event is also quite substantial.
With a total prize purse of $8.2 million, the winner of the WWT Championship will take home an estimated $1.476 million. The remaining prize money will be distributed based on the rankings of each player.
Many PGA Tour golfers will be hoping to get their hands on the elusive trophy and the substantial prize money awarded with it. However, it won’t be an easy task as the field includes some of the best golfers from around the world.
Below, we have compiled the complete money breakdown for the much-awaited WWT Championship in Mexico:
Interestingly, the World Wide Technology Championship also holds high prominence due to its association with the legendary golfer Tiger Woods.
The El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante was originally designed by Woods, and it's the first of its kind. The course opened in 2014 and is influenced by the playing style of the PGA Tour winner.
The WWT Championship will include a field of exceptional golfers
The PGA Tour is undoubtedly known for its golf brilliance and class. Therefore, there’s no doubt that the WWT Championship will have exceptional golfers on the field. However, the lineup for the PGA Tour event in Mexico is quite interesting.
Ludvig Aberg will make his return to the Tour following a breakthrough performance at the Ryder Cup. The Swedish golfer will be looking for his maiden PGA Tour victory.
On the other hand, he will be competing with Cameron Young, who was overlooked by captain Zach Johnson for the Ryder Cup team.
Young is also the highest-rated player on the field for the championship. Another golfer who will strive for a win is Sahith Theegala, who just secured his maiden PGA Tour title at the Fortinet Championship and is on a roll currently.