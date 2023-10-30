What is the purse size of WWT Championship at Mayakoba?

The PGA Tour makes its way to Mexico for the upcoming WWT Championship at Mayakoba. The field is set to include many prominent golfers and will have a competitive lineup on November 2.

However, this time the competition will be held on a newly designed golf course, specifically the El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante. The championship is highly vital for a few golfers looking to change their form. Interestingly, the prize money offered at the event is also quite substantial.

With a total prize purse of $8.2 million, the winner of the WWT Championship will take home an estimated $1.476 million. The remaining prize money will be distributed based on the rankings of each player.

Many PGA Tour golfers will be hoping to get their hands on the elusive trophy and the substantial prize money awarded with it. However, it won’t be an easy task as the field includes some of the best golfers from around the world.

Below, we have compiled the complete money breakdown for the much-awaited WWT Championship in Mexico:

Position Prize Money 1st $1,476,000 2nd $893,800 3rd $565,800 4th $401,800 5th $336,200 6th $297,250 7th $276,750 8th $256,250 9th $239,850 10th $223,450 11th $207,050 12th $190,650 13th $174,250 14th $157,850 15th $149,650 16th $141,450 17th $133,250 18th $125,050 19th $116,850 20th $108,650 21st $100,450 22nd $92,250 23rd $85,690 24th $79,130 25th $72,570 26th $66,010 27th $63,550 28th $61,090 29th $58,630 30th $56,170 31st $53,710 32nd $51,250 33rd $48,790 34th $46,740 35th $44,690 36th $42,640 37th $40,590 38th $38,950 39th $37,310 40th $35,670 41st $34,030 42nd $32,390 43rd $30,750 44th $29,110 45th $27,470 46th $25,830 47th $24,190 48th $22,878 49th $21,730 50th $21,074

Interestingly, the World Wide Technology Championship also holds high prominence due to its association with the legendary golfer Tiger Woods.

The El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante was originally designed by Woods, and it's the first of its kind. The course opened in 2014 and is influenced by the playing style of the PGA Tour winner.

The WWT Championship will include a field of exceptional golfers

The PGA Tour is undoubtedly known for its golf brilliance and class. Therefore, there’s no doubt that the WWT Championship will have exceptional golfers on the field. However, the lineup for the PGA Tour event in Mexico is quite interesting.

Ludvig Aberg will make his return to the Tour following a breakthrough performance at the Ryder Cup. The Swedish golfer will be looking for his maiden PGA Tour victory.

On the other hand, he will be competing with Cameron Young, who was overlooked by captain Zach Johnson for the Ryder Cup team.

Young is also the highest-rated player on the field for the championship. Another golfer who will strive for a win is Sahith Theegala, who just secured his maiden PGA Tour title at the Fortinet Championship and is on a roll currently.