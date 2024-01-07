What is the purse for The Sentry 2024? Payouts and more explored 

The Sentry 2024 is currently underway with the final day of action remaining at the Kapalua Plantations Course. The tournament is a one-of-a-kind event featuring winners from the previous season of the PGA Tour and the top 50 golfers from the FedEx Cup standings.

With a star-studded field, it is expected that the purse for the event will be massive. The purse for The Sentry 2024 is $20 million.

The massive amount will be divided between golfers based on their standings on the leaderboard. Accordingly, the champion will get the winner's share of $3.6 million and the runner-up will get $2.16 million.

The Sentry 2024 is the first event of the season and is part of the Hawaii swing. However, it's the only championship that holds a purse worth $20 million. Below, we have listed a breakdown of the individual payouts for the top 10 finishers:

1 - $3.6 million

2 - $2.16 million

3 - $1.36 million

4 - $975,000

5 - $815,000

6 - $735,000

7 - $682,000

8 - $630,000

9 - $590,000

10 - $550,000

Chris Kirk currently leads The Sentry 2024

Chris Kirk at The Sentry - Round Three (Image via Getty)

The start of the 2023-24 PGA Tour season has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Sentry 2024 has seen many unexpected performers rise to the top of the leaderboard.

Chris Kirk currently maintains a 1-stroke lead with a score of par under 21. However, Akshay Bhatia is strong on his tail with Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth right behind in the T3 position.

Kirk is a veteran on the PGA Tour and has been playing for a decade now. The 38-year-old won the Honda Classic last season following an intense playoff with Eric Cole.

With just the final round remaining, Chris Kirk will hope to put his best foot forward and win The Sentry 2024. If he succeeds, this would mark his first PGA Tour win of 2024 and give him a strong start for the rest of the season.