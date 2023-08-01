What rule modifications are taking place in the 2023-24 PGA Tour fall season? 

The PGA Tour is one of the most well-known golf tours in the world, and hundreds of professional golfers compete in it each year. The Tour is completed with the help of a set of rules and regulations.

However, the Tour management changes these rules frequently. Quite recently, they have come up with a set of new rules that are bound to change the game significantly. Let's take a look at some of the new rule modifications down below.

Changes in the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship

The PGA Tour association has decided to cut down the number of players that are going to play in the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship. The former will cut down the number of players from 125 to just 70, while the latter will have just 50 players, instead of the usual 70.

Fall events won't count as PGA Tour victories

Usually the Tour lasts for all four seasons. However, new rules suggest that the event taking place in the fall won't count as Tour victories and won't be counted for the iconic FedEx Cup. Instead, the golfers will play this competittion for status and legacy. However, the championships held in September, October and November will still count as PGA wins.

Houston slides back in the lineup

The Tour organizes the prestigious WGC-Dell Match Play, which is hosted by the city of Austin. The championship is widely known, and many big names arrive to claim victory. However, recent reports suggest that the championship has been called off. This entails that the city of Houston will host its own Houston Open championship in the spring for the PGA Tour.

PGA Tour heads to North Carolina to determine players for the FedEx playoffs

The Wyndham Championship will take place on August 3 and is proving to be a highly essential tournament for many golfers. This championship will be followed by the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Interestingly, Wyndham is the final chance for many golfers to reserve their position in the playoffs.

A total of 150 players will fight it out for the title, including 14 of the top 50 golfers from the Official World Golf Rankings. Some of the prominent golfers include Sam Burns, Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas and Denny McCarthy.

