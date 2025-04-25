What’s in Nelly Korda's bag at the Chevron Championship 2025?

Currently ranked first in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, Nelly Korda is off to a tough start in 2025. She had a dominant season in 2024, winning seven LPGA tournaments. She had a streak of five consecutive tournament victories in 2024, but this dominance has faded away in 2025.

Korda is still looking for her first win of the season. Her best finish so far has been solo second at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Aside from her game, she has also been working on a variety of other projects.

Korda recently shared an Instagram story in which she promoted TaylorMade Golf's equipment. This story sparked interest in all the equipment that she uses on the course. So, here's a peek into what the World No. 1 carries in her bag:

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 Max, 10.5°, Mitsubishi Diamana GT 60 S shaft.

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 15°, Fujikura Ventus Red 7 S shaft.

7-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 21°, Fujikura Ventus Black 7 S shaft.

Hybrid: Ping G425, 26°, Fujikura Ventus Blue HB 7 S shaft.

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (5-iron), TaylorMade P7MC irons (6-PW), all fitted with AeroTech SteelFiber i80 cw shafts.

Wedges: TaylorMade MG4, 50°, 54°, fitted with AeroTech SteelFiber i95 cw shafts, Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks, 58°.

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X.

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x.

Apparel & gloves: Nike.

Footwear: Nike.

Nelly Korda explains why she uses Qi10 Max as her driver

The Chevron Championship 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

Nelly Korda has been using TaylorMade's Qi10 Max for a while now. She signed a contract with the company and became their brand ambassador in January 2023. Initially, it was assumed that Korda used this instrument for contractual purposes. However, this speculation was debunked when Korda revealed the real reason.

According to Golf Monthly, Nelly Korda believes that the Qi10 Max exudes a different aura. She said in an interview:

"The reason why I picked the Qi10 Max driver is the look of it compared to the other models. When I put it down and look at it, I feel like I can hit any shot I want with the subtle blue face and silver topline. When I look down at it, I feel like I can aim it really well, and I know where the center of the clubface is, too."

Korda continued:

"For a golfer, if you don’t like the look of the club, you’re never going to be able to it hit. Once I put the Qi10 Max down and teed it up, I feel like I could hit any shot I wanted to."

Nelly Korda is currently competing in the Chevron Championship and did not have a particularly successful first round. She finished 5 shots over par, placing her at T114. This means there's a pretty low chance for Korda to make the cut at the first Major of the year.

