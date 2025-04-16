Nelly Korda rocks in an all black outfit for a golf equipment brand

Nelly Korda has impressed her fans yet again with her performance this year. She has been hitting her shots consistently and is in amazing form. Korda has been the talk of the town for a while now, and it's interesting to note that she was recently spotted in all-black golf equipment from a brand.

It all started when TaylorMade Golf, a company that sells golf equipment, shared an Instagram story about Korda. They featured several images of her swinging at a ball in various Instagram stories. She swung smoothly as usual, giving TaylorMade Golf the ideal opportunity to showcase their equipment. Here are some of their stories on Instagram:

Nelly Korda's shot on TaylorMade Golf's Instagram story (Image Via: @taylormadegolf)

Nelly Korda even reposted one of TaylorMade Golf's stories on Instagram to promote the company:

Nelly Korda reposted TaylorMade Golf's Instagram Story (Image Credit: via IG @nellykorda)

In early 2023, Nelly Korda signed a multi-year equipment contract with TaylorMade Golf. According to that contract, she currently serves as the company's brand ambassador. Fans and the media have often seen her carrying a full bag of TaylorMade clubs and the TP5x golf ball on several occasions.

Nelly Korda is currently holding the top spot in the Rolex Women's World Rankings and has even rated TaylorMade Golf's equipment highly. Specifically, the Qi10 Max driver is considered one of her favorites.

Beyond gear, Korda and TaylorMade work together on projects that support women's golf. In an effort to encourage and assist the upcoming generation of female golfers, she collaborated with the business to organize an invitational tournament exclusively for girls in 2024.

How is Nelly Korda's 2025 season going so far?

PGA: PNC Championship - Source: Imagn

Nelly Korda went off to a great start this year. She came in second at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando. Korda finished the tournament at 18-under-par, two strokes behind winner A Lim Kim, after shooting a final-round 65.

The 26-year-old finished in T22 at the Ford Championship in Arizona after tying for seventh at the Founders Cup. Despite these defeats, Korda was the reigning champion going into the T Mobile Match Play. She didn't even make it to the top 16 knockout round after her defeat, though.

Even if she hasn't won any this year, Korda is a threat to everyone in every competition she enters. She is likely to participate in the following events over the next few months:

April 17–20 : JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Location: El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, California

: Location: El Caballero Country Club, Tarzana, California April 24–27 : The Chevron Championship (Major) - Location: The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

: (Major) - Location: The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas May 1–4 : Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion - Location: Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah

: Location: Black Desert Resort, Ivins, Utah May 8–11 : Mizuho Americas Open - Location: Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, New Jersey

: Location: Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, New Jersey May 22–25 : Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba - Location: El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, Quintana Roo, Mexico

: Location: El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba, Quintana Roo, Mexico May 29–June 1 : U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally (Major) - Location: Erin Hills, Erin, Wisconsin

: (Major) - Location: Erin Hills, Erin, Wisconsin June 6–8 : ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer - Location: Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, Galloway, New Jersey

: Location: Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, Galloway, New Jersey June 12–15 : Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give - Location: Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Michigan

: Location: Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Michigan June 19–22 : KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Major) - Location: Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

: (Major) - Location: Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas June 26–29: Dow Championship - Location: Midland Country Club, Midland, Michigan

